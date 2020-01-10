What's Going On Jan. 10, 2020

ODESSA

>> Dai Mission Ministries, a Messianic Jewish ministerial alliance, has scheduled the Genesis Conference at sundown around 6 p.m. today at the Emet Ha Torah, 1807 E. Seventh St. This “Erev” Sabbath celebration is to include dancing, music, a presentation from a guest speaker, and a kosher potluck meal (typically called an oneg) at the start of the conference. There will be prayers for the sick, via oil anointing, mikvahs, and baptisms available as well. Though admission is free, contributions to the potluck meal and donations to offset conference costs from the public are welcomed. The event is open to the public. Visit daimission.org.

>> The SandHills Stock Show and Rodeo has scheduled a dance featuring Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at 8:30 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G. Tickets are $25. Call 366-3951, email sandhillsrodeo@cableone.net or visit sandhillsssr.com or tinyurl.com/yz2cbla3.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 12, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The SandHills Stock Show & Rodeo has been scheduled from through Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. For the full schedule of events, visit sandhillsstockshow.com.

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Saturday through May 2. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Feb. 2. Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is looking for volunteers for Hope Works, a 10-week program for children who have experienced a loss or change. Volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. RSVP at information@raysofhopemidland.org or call 684-5437. Visit www.raysofhopemidland.org.

>> West Texas Wedding Expo has been scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. There will be vendors include florists, planners, photographers, dress shops, rentals and so much more. Kids under 6 are free, $5 stroller fee. Visit tinyurl.com/yjgnbuuc.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available through Friday. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 13-April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

BIG SPRING

>> The Texas Parks & Wildlife has scheduled a ViM & Vigor Race Saturday at Big Spring State Park, Big Spring. Onsite registration is set from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Racing starts at 10 a.m. with the kids race and 10:30 a.m. for adults. Proceeds from the race series will go to the West Texas Trail Alliance to help fund future trail building in the West Texas area. Sign up at tinyurl.com/yf4fv59u. For information about WTTA, visit www.fundtxtrails.org.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Fort Stockton Convention & Visitor's Bureau has scheduled a Livestock Show & Dance today and Saturday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton. The Stock Show and the Robert Weyerts Memorial Goat Roping is set for 9 a.m. today. Premium sale starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. Doors open for the dance at 6 p.m. Featured entertainment will be presented by Cory Morrow, Jake Ward and the Whiskey Brothers. BYOB. For stock show information, call 432-290-4223. For dance information, call 432-290-0540, 290-3496 or 361-235-1371. Visit tinyurl.com/ygpblf4h.

MARFA

>> Fringe Marfa, a two night eight show theatre festival, has been scheduled from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. today and Saturday at the USO Building and Hotel Paisano, 301 S. Highland St. to 207 N Highland St., Marfa. Visit fringemarfa.com.