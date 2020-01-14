What's Going on Jan. 14, 2020

ODESSA

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance featuring Lonesome Road from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the VFW, 208 E. VFW Lane. Cost is $7 for members or $8 for non members. No drinking or smoking is allowed. Call 538-6308.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays through Jan. 30. Visit tinyurl.com/rtt2ndj.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Storytime in Spanish from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Visit tinyurl.com/woj96tn.

>> Basin Strong Hope & Healing fundraiser starting with a donor-sponsored Black Tie & Boots benefit dinner at 5 p.m. with appetizers at Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St., followed by a Hope & Healing community concert featuring Rick Trevino and Clay Walker at La Hacienda Event Center, 12600 TX-191, Midland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner and concert will be donated to the Odessa Community Foundation’s August 31 Fund, a 501c3 Odessa-based non-profit, formed by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce and benefiting the families of seven deceased and 25 injured. For more information about the benefit dinner or to make a donation, email hope@basinstrong.com. Visit www.basinstrong.com.

>> The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled a Kick Off Mixer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Drinks and food will be available. The event is free and open to individuals ages 21-40 and who live and work in Odessa.

>> CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Permian Basin Area Inc., 300 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled volunteer training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 23, 28 & 30. All four classes are mandatory. Please note that prior to attending the first class you will need to fill out your application and meet with Casey, the volunteer coordinator. CASA of the Permian Basin Inc. trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system to ensure that each child is placed in a safe, permanent and healthy environment. Call 498-4174 or email casey@casapba.org. Visit www.casapba.org.

>> Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Feb. 2. Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29, at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Kindergarten through fifth grade age children are welcome to enjoy free Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed. Childcare is not provided by or affiliated with PBALC. Call 682-9693 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled a dance featuring the Johnny & Suzy from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> Permian Basin Master Gardeners has scheduled a Brown Bag Series Soil Preparation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/s6lz2le.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale and Midland Community Theatre has scheduled its annual fundraiser featuring Take 3 in concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Community Theatre, 200 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. There will be dinner and concert. At the door $60. Sponsorships opportunities are available. Call 563-0921. Visit mosc.org or tinyurl.com/utd9sbu.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 13-April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

Big Spring

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, at Howard College Anthony Hunt Library, 1001 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693, ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.