What's Going On Oct. 13

ODESSA

>> Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St., has scheduled the Best Christmas Pageant Auditions at 6:30 p.m. today and Monday. Four adult males, six adult females, eight boys, nine girls and 3-4 smaller children. Call 362-2329 or visit permianplayhouse.com or tinyurl.com/y5n2z29a.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Toddler Story Time at 10:30 a.m. and Read to Felix the Therapy Dog 4:30 p.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> El Finale Fiesta, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, has been scheduled at 7 p.m. at Half Time Lounge, 2109 Andrews Highway. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Tuesday. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

MIDLAND

>> Senior Life Midland has scheduled the 30th annual Texas Size Garage Sale benefitting Midland Meals On Wheels from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive, Midland. Sponsorships are available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, call 689-6693. Visit seniorlifemidland.org.

>> Masterchef Junior Live, based on the hit culinary competition series Masterchef Junior on Fox, has been scheduled for Monday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, will present the Pickwick Players Frankenstein from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. Tickets visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Brandon Apodaca will be displaying digital paintings of monsters and fears for his Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone exhibition. Eerie Day Life will run from Monday through Oct. 25 in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. There will be an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. This exhibition is not suitable for the very young. Apodaca has created digital paintings of people’s fears, imaginary monsters and unsettling situations. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email brandonalexapodaca@yahoo.com.

>> Sul Ross State University Student Government Association members have scheduled free flu shots to anyone who does not have insurance to cover flu shots from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the in the Lobo Village Community Room, Alpine. The event is open to students and the community. Walk-ins are welcome.

STANTON

>> Old Sorehead Trade Days has been scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. today Downtown Stanton. Visit https://www.stantontex.com.