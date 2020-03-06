What's Going On March 6

ODESSA

>> Mayor David Turner has scheduled a proclamation ceremony, “Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Appreciation Day,” as many agencies will be honored with a certificate at 10 a.m. today in the lobby of the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave. The Odessa Forum will provide refreshments. They will also provide goodie boxes for those first responders work nights or different shifts. Call Brenda Norman at 366-4881 or 528-2674.

>> The Ink Masters Tattoo Expo has scheduled the Odessa Tattoo Expo from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. today and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be tattoos, piercings, temporary tattoos, airbrush tattoos and food. Tickets will be $20 each day ($5 off before 5 p.m. for today) or $35 for 3-day weekend pass. Tickets will be available at the door only. Visit tinyurl.com/vcmdx5r.

>> The Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Mike Leonard from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Admission is $5 per person. Call 337-5281.

>> The West Texas Talent will present The Golden Girls featuring comedienne and actress Julie McCullough at 8 p.m. today and Saturday at Dee's Bistro, 622 N. Lee Ave. McCullough appeared in Season 5 in the legendary series. Local talents include: Sonya Cortez as Rose, Karen Griffin as Sophia, Laura Carpenter as Blanche, Hiram Flores as Dorothy and also featuring Michael Hayes Prisila Hernandez and Daniel Ryan. Special musical guests are Kaylee Cochran and Leon Carasco. Tickets are $10. Call 978-7405 or visit west-texas-talent.ticketleap.com.

>> Briar Patch Trade Days Spring Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum Buildings D & E.

>> The West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the ECISD CTE third annual Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 104 S. Grandview Ave. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Entree fee is $20. Spectator entry fee is free. All cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, kids wagons and bikes are welcome. Food and vendors will be available. All proceeds will benefit the students of the Frost Technical Center. Visit tinyurl.com/qvpf2du.

>> Love To Dance Studio has scheduled A Spring Fest Dance Workshop & Dance on Saturday at the MCM Grandé Hotel and FunDome, Event Room A, 6201 Business I-20. Workshop group classes will begin with Cumbia Pegadas at 1 p.m., Country Two Step at 2 p.m. and East Coast Swing at 3 p.m. Classes are $15 each or $35 for all three, payable at the door. Private sessions are also available for $75 an hour from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The dance will start at 8 p.m. with a free Salsa lesson, thereafter Artistic DJ will spin the best in country, waltz, salsa, bachata and more. Dance admission is $5. To book a private session or for more information, call 432-349-1472. Visit www.lovetodancestudio.com.

>> Battle Cry International has scheduled a Truck Auction & Casino Night from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122. There will be a five course dinner, entertainment, cocktails, casino games, prizes and a chance to win a brand new Ford F-150. Battle Cry is a non-profit organization with the purpose of combating the crisis of mental and emotional trauma that so many people have to live with everyday. Seating is limited. Call for tickets or for more information at 741-2317 or visit tinyurl.com/rh9ly4v.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway invites high school students from the 11th District of Texas to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline to enter is April 6. The annual competition is hosted by congressional districts around the nation. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one full year. Additionally, the winning student and a parent or guardian will receive free airfare and accommodations to attend the unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this summer. The competition is open to student’s grades 9-12. Artwork must be two-dimensional, and can range from paintings, to drawings, collages, photographs, and more. Students interested in applying should contact their school’s art teacher or principal for information on delivering their artwork for judging. Artwork must be received by one of Conaway’s six regional offices by April 6. The Congressman will host a reception at Angelo State University on April 25 where all entries from the 11th District will be displayed, and the winner of the competition will be announced. For specific details regarding the rules of the competition, call Nancy Watson at 325-247-2826, or email Nancy.Watson@mail.house.gov.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Midland Shrine Club & Ziphron No. 100 Daughters of the Nile has scheduled a Clay Shoot today at the Midland Shooter Association, 7400 W. County Road 170, Midland. Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m., the shoot begins at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided for all shooters at noon. Prizes will be awarded. Proceeds to benefit Midland Shrine Club and Daughters of The Nile Foundation (non-profit tax i.d. number available upon request). Limited sponsorships available. Contact: Rachel Davis 318- 510-0078 or Racheldavis82@icloud.com or Jimmy Haines 432-528-8768 or Brojimmyh@yahoo.com. Visit tinyurl.com/qk6stmr.

>> Ruffles and Rust Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. There will be handcrafted items, home decor, gourmet food and boutique items. Visit tinyurl.com/u32jopn.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled a Rodgers & Hammerstein Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. Featuring stars include Sarah Jane McMahon, Gary Mauer and William Michals. Broadway tunes include “Climb Every Mountain,” “Oklahoma,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” and “All The Things You Are” and many more. Tickets are $30-$50. Call 800-514-3849 or visit mosc.org.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Dokken to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Call 552-4430 or visit lwww.wagnernoel.com.

>> The Arts Council of Midland, 1506 W. Illinois Ave., has scheduled On-Edge Fused Workshop with Leslie Slaughter from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The workshop will enlist the technique of glass strip cutting that will be placed on edge, with inclusions of handmade glass to produce a one-of-a-kind glass plate. No prior knowledge necessary but glass cutting experience helpful. Cost is $225 all supplies included. To RSVP call 432-354-1929.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close Wednesday for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.