What's Going On Oct. 25

ODESSA

>> Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled the fifth annual Recycle Fashion Show featuring Guest Judge Daniel Esquivel from Project Runway from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at the Marriott Odessa. Sponsorship tables are available. For tickets or more information, call Alma Angeles at 335-4686. Visit tinyurl.com/y6xr6q35.

>> The West Texas Drillers has scheduled a dance clinic from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at Tammie Locklar's Dance Studio, 5001 Wayland Drive.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement. Books are $1 for hardbacks or 50 cents for paperbacks for Friends of the Library members. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The West Texas Drillers has scheduled tryouts at noon Saturday at Music City Mall. Cost is $20 per person.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Permian Basin Young Democrats and Ector County Democrats has scheduled a Blue Wave Block Party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at ECD Party Headquarters, 514 N. Lee Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/yxagdkkm.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Visit www.midlandhorseshoe.com.

>> Nick Jr. Live, “Move To The Music,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com or www.nickjrlive.com.

>> The Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland, has scheduled a Cornhole Tournament Benefit Fundraiser for medical care expenses for Josh Ramirez from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Josh, a Lee High School student of Midland, was severely injured in a vehicle accident on Oct. 3. He has had multiple surgeries and is currently recovering from the loss a leg. Entry fee is $50 per team. Space is limited. Prior registration is required. Email britt.neat83@gmail.com, vickyrod76@yahoo.com. Visit tinyurl.com/y392v42z.

>> The Cassatt String Quartet are scheduled to perform in concert, “Around the World,” from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/y28s7klv.

>> Clown Tour R.P.M has been scheduled featuring Franco Escamilla at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191, Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/yyzy66kh.

ALPINE

>> The Sul Ross State University Music Program will present guest artist Kevin Young, tubist with the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale and faculty at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, for a brief solo performance and masterclass. The event takes place at 3 p.m. today in Marshall Auditorium, Alpine. Admission is free.. Young will perform a few brief solos and teach Sul Ross student performers in an open workshop. In January 2020, Dr. Young will be performing the Concerto for Bass Tuba and Orchestra by Ralph Vaughan Williams with the Midland-Odessa Symphony. Visit www.sulross.edu.

>> Sul Ross student-artist Brandon Apodaca will be displaying digital paintings of monsters and fears for his Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone exhibition. Eerie Day Life will run from through today in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. This exhibition is not suitable for the very young. Apodaca has created digital paintings of people’s fears, imaginary monsters and unsettling situations. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email brandonalexapodaca@yahoo.com.

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program will present “Red,” a play by John Logan and directed by Sul Ross theatre professor Dona Roman at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sul Ross studio theater, Alpine. Red follows abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko at the height of his fame but struggling through the creation of a series of paintings, commissioned to appear as a series in New York’s brand-new Four Seasons Restaurant. As Rothko and his young assistant Ken paint alongside one another, they challenge each other to ask big questions about art: what it takes to create it and what its role should be in the world. Set in the 1950s, and based on a series of real events, Red takes a compelling look at the ever-changing relationship between an artist and his creations. Red contains strong language. Parental guidance suggested for children under 14 years of age. Ticket prices are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Tickets or season subscriptions available in the Fine Arts Building, room 106, or online at www.sulross.edu/theatre. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 432-837-8218.