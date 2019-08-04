What's Going On Aug. 4

ODESSA

The City of Odessa has scheduled the 2019 Pet Splash from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Sherwood Aquatic Center, 4520 N. Dixie Blvd. Activities include music, giveaways, free watermelon and more. There will be contests, including a best trick/dressed and personality contest and a pet/owner look-a-alike contest. Prizes will be awarded. Proof of current K9 vaccination is required. Leash must be used on dogs once outside of the pool. Admission is free. Must be accompanied by dog, closed to public swim. For more information, call 368-3548, email recreation@odessa-tx.gov, or visit tinyurl.com/y4ubkyfo.

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled archery camp (ages 8-12) from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at the OC Sports Center. Cost is $99. Call 335-6348 or visit WranglerSports.com.

The West Texas (Permian Basin) Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has scheduled a Walk to End Alzheimer’s Odessa Kick-off Party from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rosa’s Café, 4945 E. 42nd St. Register your walk team and get some fundraising ideas. Visit tinyurl.com/y6z7o7rw.

Camp Fire West Texas has scheduled a Summer Day Camp for children ages 5-12 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, field trips and more. Children must bring a sacked lunch daily. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided. Weekly tuition is $75 per child. Financial assistance is available based on family size and income levels. Call 570-4144 or visit www.campfirewtx.org.

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

Love To Dance Studio, 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite E-1, has scheduled Ballroom/Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Country Two Step, Belly Dance group and Zumba classes. Private lessons are also available. Call 349-1472 or visit www.lovetodancestudio.com.

The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 559-9489.

The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

MIDLAND

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Trace Adkins with Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters at 7:30 p.m. today. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

The Theatre of the Big Bend has scheduled performances of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin, at 8:15 p.m. today at Sul Ross State University's Kokernot Outdoor Theatre, corner of North Harrison Street and Loop Road, Alpine. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Call 432-837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/tobb.

Sul Ross State University, 400 N. Harrison St., Alpine, has scheduled the 2019 Science of Literacy and Learning Conference at 9 a.m. Monday in the Morelock Academic Building. Cost is $25. Discounts are available to school districts with five or more participants. Participants will earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits at each presentation. Participants are urged to sign in to each session to ensure CPE hours. Certificates will be mailed following the event. To register, visit https://sites.google.com/view/scienceoflearning2019/registration.

FORT STOCKTON

The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Lydia Can’t Breathe with special guest A Light Divided on the Light It Up Summer Tour on Tuesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y4mhssmx.

MARFA

Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.