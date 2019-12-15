What's Going On Dec. 15

ODESSA

>> Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled a Teddy Bear Tea from 10 a.m. to noon today at The Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will welcome parents and children alike while guests enjoy a delicious holiday breakfast (including sparkling wine and mimosas for Mom and Dad!), lively holiday music, and a special holiday keepsake for all in attendance. Tickets tinyurl.com/sgauoxa.

>> Sam Houston Elementary, 300 E. 37th St., has scheduled a Third Grade Winter Program at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Odessa Arts will inaugurate the newest addition to the city’s public art collection during a lighting ceremony at the Odessa Spire starting at 6:45 p.m. Monday at the 10th Street and Maple Avenue. There will be a performance by the Voices of the Permian Basin choir, under the direction of Emily Baker, a jazz performance by The Project, a welcome and remarks by Executive Director Randy Ham, U.S. Rep. Brooks Landgraf and Mayor David Turner and Spire lighting by Toby and Sondra Eoff. Maple Avenue from 10th to Eighth Streets, and 10th Street from Dixie to Echo Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning at 3 p.m. Call 337-1482 or visit odessaarts.org.

>> Odessa High School has scheduled a Choir Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the OHS Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Wilson & Young has scheduled a Winter Choir Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> San Jacinto Elementary, 1000 W. 19th St., has scheduled a Holiday Program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Gonzales Elementary, 2700 Disney St., at Fifth Grade PTA Program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Milam Fine Arts Magnet has scheduled a Winter Concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Milam Elementary, 815 South Dixie Blvd. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Westside Elementary has scheduled a Choir Concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Jordan Elementary, 9400 Rainbow Drive, has scheduled a Fourth Grade PTA Program at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled book club from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Call 332-0633 ext. 2107 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include: Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> The SandHills Stock Show & Rodeo has been scheduled from Jan. 3-11, 2020 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. For the full schedule of events, visit sandhillsstockshow.com.

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Jan. 11-May 2, 2020. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Medical Center Hospital has scheduled a Diabetes Support Group meetings at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at MCH Diabetes Center, 520 N. Washington Ave. Call 640-2128.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

MIDLAND

>> Miss Cayce's Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Matt New in concert at 7 p.m. today. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled a Christmas dance with a live band featuring Lonesome Road from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance featuring Tommy & The Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

MARFA

>> Hotel Paisano, 207 Highland St., Marfa, will conclude “Christmas at the Hotel Paisano: a Giant Holiday Weekend” today. The Jett's Grill has scheduled Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. A special breakfast and brunch menu, with kids' specials, will be available. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be on hand to visit with children and families throughout the morning.

MONAHANS

>> Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Gingerbread Jubilee benefiting Special Olympics from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Sponsorships are available. Call 432-943-3515. Visit tinyurl.com/rjl49kz.