What's Going On Sep. 18

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Republican Women has scheduled a meeting with speakers Collin Sewell with Strategic Planning Group and ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri at 11:30 a.m. today at the Odessa Country Club. Reservations are required. Call 528-2831 or 889-1204.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled line dancing at 2 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> The Shack in the Back, 11610 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled Dan Johnson Acoustic from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Bob Westly Band from 9 p.m. to midnight today. Call 5615105 or visit shackintheback.com.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled baby story time from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday and 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Walmart, 4210 JBS Parkway, has scheduled a Peppa Fair from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the store parking lot. The event will include activities such as a Peppa Pig meet and greet, screenings of Peppa Pig episodes, oinktastic games and Peppa Pig prizing and giveaways.

>> 311 Ministries has scheduled the annual Clay 4 Kids fundraiser featuring Aaron Watson from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 State Highway 191, Midland. The event includes a steak dinner, concert and live auction. Tables and sponsorships are available. The Clay 4 Kids Shoot will later take place Oct. 18 at the Windwalker Farms. Shooting rotations start at 1 p.m. Lunch and prizes will be included. Visit tinyurl.com/yyl5r6gp.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Spanish Club from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14. Participants will practice beginning conversational Spanish with native speakers. Registration in advance is required. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit tinyurl.com/yyqmj4fe.

>> Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, has scheduled Mark McKinney to perform Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 741-2317 or visit r7rec.com.

>> Just Between Friends has scheduled a Midland-Odessa Children’s Consignment Event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (half price sale) at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, 4201 N. Andrews Highway.

>> The Odessa Forum has scheduled a meeting with guest speaker State Rep. Brooks Landgraf Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave. Registration begins at 11 a.m., lunch is at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at noon. Landgraf will be available to answer questions afterwards. Reservations are required for lunch $10. To RSVP, call President Karen Howard-Winters at 212-2664 or email leewint@grandecom.net or Secretary Marcia Lamb at 325-264-2959 or email mkrichards3@gmail.com.

>> Hispanic medical professionals lunch has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month 11:30 a.m. Friday at Odessa Regional Medical Center. Visit tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8.

>> Fresco, 519 N. Jefferson Ave., has scheduled Localpalooza from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be shopping, eating and music. Visit tinyurl.com/y24mt5jk.

>> First United Methodist Church Foundation Kids, 415 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Family Date Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Nov. 8. Events include bingo (Friday), paint night (Oct. 18) and game night (Nov. 8). All ages are welcome. Dinner will be served. Visit tinyurl.com/y6os9lqj.

>> For the eighth consecutive year, Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https:// tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum at 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> West Texas Homeschool Co-op has scheduled a Brown Bag Presentation, "What Is Successful Education?" from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Sibley Nature Center, 1307 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Libby Landry, founder of the West Texas Homeschool Co-op, will speak about education alternatives, including the topics of play, nature, and choice-based learning. Visit tinyurl.com/y2ackqeh.

>> The Downtown Midland Management District and Energy Related Properties will present Oktoberfest: The Beer, Sausage and Pretzel Festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at 303 W. Wall St., Midland. There will be sausages, beer, live music, Oktoberfest-themed games, competitions, prizes, giveaway and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y3tl8f3m.

>> The Midland Hispanic Chamber, 209 S. Marienfield St., Suite 100, Midland, has scheduled Legacy Storytelling Workshops from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday and Sept. 26. Resident storyteller, Sue Roseberry, will conduct workshops for those interested in the art of sharing your stories and preserving them for future generations. Call 685-3876 or email msrosebe2@gmail.com. Visit tinyurl.com/yy8fabf9.

>> The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., has scheduled Churchwell Duo to perform Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. All ages welcomed through 9 p.m. Twenty-one and older enforced after 9 p.m. $5 cover. Call 352-0913.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave, Midland, has scheduled a reception and free exhibition, "Paperwork: Letterpress and Screen-Printed Posters," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The exhibition will continue during museum hours through Nov. 17. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Pure Country featuring Gene Watson from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> The Sul Ross Theatre Program kicks off its 98th season with the award-winning (I)sland T(rap): The Epic Remixology of the Odyssey at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Francois Fine Arts Building, on the Sul Ross campus, Alpine. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and children. Island Trap is rated PG (suitable for children ages 8+ with parental guidance suggested). Visit www.sulross.edu/theatre or call 432-837-8218.

FORT STOCKTON

>> Raul Reyes has scheduled a town hall meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Annie Riggs Museum, 301 S. Main St., Fort Stockton. Visit tinyurl.com/y65hqxtz.