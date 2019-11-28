What's Going On Nov. 28

ODESSA

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative Nov. 25-Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will be donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market has been scheduled Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8 at Parks Legado Town Center, 7260 E. Highway 191. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 7 and 8. For updates text TREE to 77222. Visit tinyurl.com/u2dpo2m.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled Turkey Trot Fun Run Saturday at Comanche Trail West, 900 S. West County Road. Check-ins opens at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $10. Registration is required. Registrations may be made online or on-site (cash/check only). First 50 adults to signup will receive a t-shirt. Kids under 16 are free ($5 for adult size t-shirt). Call 368-3548 or email cbranscum@odessa-tx.gov. Visit tinyurl.com/yyogwta5.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave., has scheduled the Josh Abbot Band to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Must be 18 or older to attend. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com or tinyurl.com/y2h8wu5n.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 6-Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities, Nov. 29-Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include an opening ceremony, Nov. 29; Small Business Saturday Downtown, Nov. 30; Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 7; Santa’s Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Midland County Greater Works, 922 S. Main St, Midland, has scheduled a Turkey Trot Fun Run 5K; 10K; and Kids Fun Run from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Sign up at tinyurl.com/wblqbxh. Visit tinyurl.com/wckkomk.

>> I-20 West Comedy Show has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. Tickets at tinyurl.com/qtq7b7c.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Albino Gomez’s Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition will be showcasing a comic book “Finally Independent” Nov. 25-Dec. 6 at the Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. A closing reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Email Gomez at axg13ci@sulross.edu.