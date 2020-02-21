What's Going On Feb. 20

ODESSA

>> The Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled feed night and a dance featuring Johnny & Suzy from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Bring a dish to share. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Panther Paws has scheduled a Spring Dance Clinic Saturday at the Permian High School Fieldhouse, 1800 E. 42nd St. Registration for grades 3rd-8th will be from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; grades kinder-2nd from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pre-K (space is limited) from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Clinic times are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for grades kinder-8th and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pre-k. Show-off for parents and family will take place at 12:45 p.m. All dancers will perform at Dance Explosion Feb. 28-29. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Concession stand, all items $1. Registration is $35 at the clinic. Make checks payable to Panther Paws Booster Club or pay by Venmo: @Panther-Paws. No refunds. About Future Paws, girls in grades pre-k/3- & 4-year-olds must be potty-trained. Call Jennifer Carrasco at 432-260-0111 or Mylinda Williams at 432-0573.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 29. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> A Comedy Showcase has been scheduled at 9 p.m. Saturday at Cactus House, 114 E. 29th St. Visit tinyurl.com/vmngvmt.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Sunday. Call 550-9696.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> West Texas Bridal Showcase has been scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/vc2nh5k.

>> Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled the Permian Basin String Quartet String-a-bration from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Midland. The event will include Simple Gifts, arr. Matthew Naughtin; String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, Op. 132 - Ludwig van Beethoven; Amazing Grace, arr. Jennifer Higdon; and String Quartet No. 2 in C Major, Op. 36, Benjamin Britten. General admission is $15 and students are free. Call 800-514-3849 or visit tinyurl.com/rrg7lxc.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.