What's Going On Feb. 28

ODESSA

>> The Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St., has scheduled Little Shop of Horrors at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15. Visit tinyurl.com/tzxevrn.

>> The Odessa Forum has scheduled a meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave. Jon Staton will present a presentation of wellness and nutrition. Visit tinyurl.com/vrlr8sw.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club has scheduled its sixth annual Rotary Celebrity Roast honoring Jimmy Goates today at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Drive. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m. and dinner and program starts at 7 p.m. The event is slightly irreverent, hysterically funny (not recommended for children). Rotary master is Larry Melton and Roasters will be Gina Gordan, Kirk Edwards, Mickey Jones and Mike George. Table sponsorships are available. All proceeds to supporting the Odessa Rotary Club's international project for the Sitotwet Children's Home in Kericho, Kenya through Care Highway International. For tables or tickets, call Pat Austin at 432-556-3198 or odessarotaryroast@gmail.com. Visit www.carehighway.org.

>> Nationally touring stand up comedians Jeff Leeson and Tige Wright will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets call 332-4718 or email john@booktherose.com. Visit tinyurl.com/wz3374b.

>> The Odessa High School Showgirls has scheduled a Lil Showgirl Clinic for ages 3 through 8th grade students from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the OHS Showgirl Studio, Academic Building, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Cost is $25, check or money order only. To pre-register, mail to OHS Showgirls Booster Club, PO Box 69763, Odessa, TX 79769-9763. Include registration information, name of dancer, age, parent name, phone number and youth or adult shirt size. Registration may also be made on day of event. For more information, call Coach K. Rios at 432-456-6459.

>> The annual Bowling for Fur Babes tournament benefiting Grand Companions Humane Society has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Lanes, 2208 E. Eighth St. There will be a silent auction, high awards for male and female bowlers and door prizes will be given out throughout the tournament. Cost is $30 per person for a 3 game series, which may be mailed to P.O. Box 12126, Odessa, TX 79768. For more information, contact Sabrehna Everett at 352-0173.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> West Texas Bull Invasion has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Bull riders competing for $5,000, call 214-718-1039 for entries. Visit tinyurl.com/urhy2an.

>> The Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department will present the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that will showcase the talent of young musicians. Finalists will participate in a live concert in front of judges at 7 p.m. Saturday at the OC Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Auditorium, 201 W. University Blvd. Open to any musician between the ages of 17-20, including vocalists or instrumentalists. Participants may perform music from any of the classical, jazz, pop, or musical theater genres. Participants will compete for cash prizes and may qualify for a full tuition scholarship to study music at OC. Prize winners will be announced on stage after the concert. Call 335-6416 or visit odessa.edu.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Permian Basin Opera will present Gaetano Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at 7 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Yucca Theater, 208 N Colorado St, Midland. Andrew Nienaber will give a pre-opera talk at 6 p.m. today. Visit www.mypbo.org.

>> Tall City Blues Fest will present a Wang Dang Doodle in partnership with Fountainville featuring The Mighty Orq at 8 p.m. today at DoubleTree, 117 W. Wall St., Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/td4n5u6.

>> Permian Basin Opera will present Gaetano Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Yucca Theater, 208 N Colorado St, Midland. Visit www.mypbo.org.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

>> The poster exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies,” provided by the Smithsonian Institute in conjunction with the United States World War One Centennial Commission will be on display through Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Fasken Learning Resource Center, Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit midland.edu.

ALPINE

>> The Alpine Public Library will present Dancing with Alpine’s Stars, a dance competition fundraiser, Saturday at the Alpine Civic Center, 801 W. Holland Ave., Alpine. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Two trophies will be awarded to competitive duo's who receives the most votes overall and for those who receive the most votes on the night of the event. Votes are $5 each. Admission is $20 individuals or $35 for couples. Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres and desserts plus one drink of beer, wine, soft drink or water per spectator. These drinks are also available for purchase. The proceeds from this fund-raiser will help support the operations of the Alpine Public Library. Call 432- 837-2621 or visit tinyurl.com/rqfr3wc.