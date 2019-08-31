What's Going On Aug. 31

ODESSA

>> The 44th annual Permian Basin Fair and Exposition has been scheduled through Sept. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and at noon today through Monday, Sept. 7 and 8. Activities include a carnival, shopping and food vendors, petting zoos, pageants, talent shows, creative arts, Wild West Show, Old School Wrestling, live music and more. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Labor Day (Monday) is Dollar Day, and all admission tickets and carnival rides are only $1 each. Carnival armbands are $25. For a full schedule of events, visit www.pbfair.com.

>> Back To School Drive is scheduled at 6 p.m. today at 5216 W. University Blvd. Donated school supplies and book bags will be distributed by Tia Willis and Moe Medlock of The West Texas Investors Coalition to single moms in West Texas. In addition, a Foam & Pool Party will take place from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. A Twerk Off contest will be included. Awards will be presented. Visit tinyurl.com/y63oex2k.

>> Permian Playhouse presents Real Women have Curves, story of a first generation Mexican-American girl and her passage to womanhood, at 7:30 p.m. Today and Sunday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Odessa College Black Box, east of the Globe Theatre. Tickets are $15. Visit tinyurl.com/y6gg9j9q.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., offers open sewing and assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ANDREWS

>> Dominate Diabetes 5K Walk/Run has been scheduled for today at BlackGold Health and Fitness, 700 Hospital Drive, Andrews. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y6q78uxc.

MARFA

>> The Marfa Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the 33rd annual Marfa Lights Festival through Sunday around the Presidio County Courthouse, 300 Highland St., Marfa. The parade will start at 10 a.m. today at the Marfa Elementary School. The festival will continue in the evening with a concert featuring Los Aztex and the Zack Romo Band. Los Pecadores will perform Sunday at the Marfa Activity Center. Tickets for the Sunday dance will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased throughout the weekend at the beer booth. Other performances include Led Robots, Folklorico Dancers, Mariachi Santa Cruz, Primo and Beebe, Christina Gurrola, Ken Baucham and Abe Mac Band along with the entertainment of DJ Chuy and the live broadcast of Tejano Sundays Radio Show with Robert Alvarez. Glass bottles or coolers will not be allowed. Call 432-295-0509 or email marfachamberofcommerce@gmail.com. Visit marfachamber.org or tinyurl.com/y4hbdxmm.

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.