What's Going On Aug. 26

ODESSA

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club has scheduled a New Odessa Professional Club informational meeting for community leaders, professionals and executives at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Odessa Regional Medical Center. Call 335-0234 or visit tinyurl.com/y6bdooet.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring the Lonsome Road band from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at 208 E. VFW Lane. Bring a dish to share for the Birthday Night potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $6 for members and $8 for non-members. The dance is a alcohol and smoke free event. Call Betty Berry at 528-6308.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Love To Dance Studio, 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite E-1, has scheduled Ballroom/Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Country Two Step, Belly Dance group and Zumba classes. Private lessons are also available. Call 349-1472 or visit www.lovetodancestudio.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 559-9489.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.