What's Going On Jan. 29

ODESSA

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance featuring Lonesome Road from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at the VFW, 208 E. VFW Lane. Birthday night, bring a dish to share. Cost is $7 for members or $8 for non members. No drinking or smoking is allowed. Call 538-6308.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. Visit tinyurl.com/rtt2ndj.

>> Ector County Elections Department will be hosting a Voter Drive and providing training and educational materials regarding Voter Registration. Step one: Register. Step Two: Where, when and how to vote. Thursday: 6 p.m., Community Building, 600 W. Clements St. Training will be provided in both English and Spanish. Call Amanda Snyder at 432-498-4030.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled ladies night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. There will be Valentine’s Day crafts stations, shopping, drinks and eats. Exhibitions, ‘Dewings • Saint-Gaudens • Vedder’ and ‘Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts’ will also be on view throughout the night. This event is free and open to the public. Call 550-9696 ext. 211 or email cec@noelartmuseum.org. Visit noelartmuseum.org.

>> The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation has scheduled the third annual West Texas BBQ Cook-off, sanctioned by IBCA, Friday and Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Set up and on-site registrations start at noon on Friday. Categories include brisket, chicken and pork spare ribs. Entry fee is $150. Prizes include $5,000 cash payout, $1,000 grand champion, $900 reserve grand champion and top 5 payout for each category. Call 368-3548 or email bbarker@odessa-tx.gov. Applications to enter can be found online or at the parks office, 1100 W. 42nd St. Visit tinyurl.com/yd7rwd4y.

>> Albertsons Market, Market Street and United Supermarkets locations across west Texas are hosting the annual Souper Bowl of Caring, with donations benefiting the West Texas Food Bank through Sunday. Locations include: Market Street, 4950 E. 42nd St., Albertsons Market Stores, 2751 County Road West and 1350 E. Eight St.; Market Street, 4706 N. Midkiff Road, Albertsons Market stores, 1002 Andrews Highway and 3317 N. Midland Drive, all in Midland; United Supermarkets, 11 S.E. Second St., Seminole; and United Supermarket, 2302 Lubbock Highway, Lubbock. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase a 10-dollar prepackaged bag filled with non-perishable items including peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned corn, and dried beans. These donations will contribute to the more than 64,000 meals the West Texas Food Bank provides annually. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 4 through April 9, at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> Adinvita, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Feb. 17. School begins Aug. 19. To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566. Visit adinvita.org.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area. Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres. Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced. Visit www.odessa.edu/music to apply.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29, at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Kindergarten through fifth grade age children are welcome to enjoy free Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed. Childcare is not provided by or affiliated with PBALC. Call 682-9693 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Grant Gilbert to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com

>> Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Diamond Jubilee Opening Night Event as they kick off its 75th Anniversary Season Friday. Doors open at 6 pm. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. There will be hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and a private performance of the 2020 opening musical, “The Music Man.” Tickets are $100 each for MCT Members; $125 each for non-members. For table sponsorships, call Audrie Palmer 682-2544 ext.105, email audrie@mctmidland.org or visit tinyurl.com/wlexdux.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

MONAHANS

>> 5D Steakhouse, 1600 N. Main St., Monahans, has scheduled the Caleb Young Band to perform from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday. Visit tinyurl.com/r3ef2vz.