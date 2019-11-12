What's Going On Nov. 12

ODESSA

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Storytime & Craft for children ages 3 through second grade at 10:30 a.m. today, Nov. 12, 19 and 26. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fourth grade program at 5:30 p.m. today at Blanton Elementary, 4101 Lynbrook Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a third grade Veteran's Day Program at 5:30 p.m. today at Cameron Elementary, 2401 W. Eighth St.. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fourth grade PTA program at 5:30 p.m. today at Gonzales Elementary, 2700 Disney St.. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fourth grade PTA program at 5:30 p.m. today at Ireland Elementary, 4301 Dawn Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fourth grade program at 5:30 p.m. today at West Elementary, 2225 W. Sycamore Drive. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Samaritan 25th Annual Family of the Year Celebration from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Honorees are: Sondra and Toby Eoff, Odessa Family of the Year; Roni and Wes Perry, Midland Family of the Year; and Sewell Family of Companies, 2019 Samaritan. Keynote speaker will be Karl Rove. Rove served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to George W. Bush. Volunteers are needed to help deliver plates to tables. Sign up at tinyurl.com/y4ajhq63. Visit tinyurl.com/yxmzcooh.

>> Medical Center for Women & Infants, 500 W. Fourth St., has scheduled Understanding the ABCs of Childbirth free classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Thursday in the fourth floor classroom. Registration is required. Call 640-6000 or sign up online at www.mch4women.com (Click Preparing for Baby and then View Childbirth Classes).

>> The Odessa College Visual and Performing Arts has scheduled the fifth annual Veterans Day Band Concert honoring honors military veterans, emergency personnel, and first responders from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at OC Deaderick Auditorium, 201 W. University Blvd. The Odessa College Concert Band will perform selections from composers Leonard Bernstein, Mark Camphouse and John Philip Sousa. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y6fsual7.

>> The University of Texas of the Permian Basin English Program has scheduled a Lunch & Learn event featuring Professor Rebecca Babcock from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at UTPB Library & Lecture Center, Room LL 001, 4901 E. University Blvd. Seminar in Spanish will be presented by William and Ordelle Watts. Visit tinyurl.com/y293ekcp.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and Nov. 21. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Thanksgiving Storytime & Craft from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a guitar concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 N. Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a fifth grade program at 6 p.m. Thursday at LBJ Elementary, 6401 Amber Drive. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Thursday. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Friday. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center offers a free surgical weight loss information seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at ORMC East Campus Auditorium, corner of Adams Avenue and Fifth Street. RSVP by calling 582-8677 or visit tinyurl.com/y9nxcjc8.

>> The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24. Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging. Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed. Call 339-1048 and tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. The last Wednesday of the month is birthday night. Bring a dish to share, starting at 6:30 p.m. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled a Lunch & Lecture featuring story teller Sue Roseberry from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. Admission is free. Drinks and dessert will be provided. Call 683-4403 or visit pbpetro.org.

>> Dress for Success Permian Basin-Texas, 5050 E. University Blvd., Suite 7, has scheduled “Moving Forward on Your Path to Success” workshop series from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Admission is free. Registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/y3kjmqah.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, will conclude its free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Pam Darby, will be provide a presentation on Recycling in the Permian Basin. Bring lunch. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Black Violin, Impossible Tour, on Wednesday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Randall King to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23, 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for students in grades K-6. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@ gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

ALPINE

>> West Texas landowners are invited to attend a free landowner workshop co-hosted by Texas Agricultural Land Trust (TALT) and Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Espino Conference Center at Sul Ross State University, E Avenue B & N Harrison Street, Entrance No. 4, Alpine. The workshop title is Saving Working Lands: Preparing Landowners for Energy Development. Register at tinyurl.com/y4gxwuu5.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Chamber of Commerce and CVB has scheduled Harvest 2019, Giving Thanks Together, community event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James Roberts Center, 855 E. Highway 176, Andrews. Turkey and all the trimmings will be included. The event is free and open to the public. Deliveries will be made to homebound individuals. Call the Andrews Chamber of Commerce at 432-523-2695 or email chambersecretary@andrewstx.com. Visit tinyurl.com/y4muh49v.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled The Glitz from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Pecos County Civic Center, 1674 Airport Drive, Fort Stockton. There will be vendors and food. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door if not sold out. Table reservations are 0 for $100, tables of 6 for $75, and VIP tables (closest to stage, seat 8) for $90. Call 432-336-2264 or visit tinyurl.com/y3t86k6d.

MONAHANS

>> The Women's Division of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Winter Coat Distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans. Visit tinyurl.com/yxtjgxlw.