What's Going On Feb. 6

ODESSA

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a Baby Storytime from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. today, Feb. 13, 20, 27. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Odessa Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the 2019 Citizen of the Year Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. With decades of service to the Odessa community through business and volunteerism, honoree David Boutin was chosen from a panel of Odessa Chamber leaders to receive this distinguished award. For tickets, call 332-9111 or visit tinyurl.com/wq8x2td.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session, alternate route certification program, from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. today at Permian High School Library. Topics will include eligibility requirements, training model, how to apply, and the benefits to participants. Light refreshments will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/vrzs8dh.

>> The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled a Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from Latest Research event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Medical Center Hospital for Health & Wellness Center, 8050 E. Highway 191. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Hands-on tools will be used to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. RSVP to WestTexas@alz.org or call 432-570-9191. Register at bit.ly/307jXcO.

>> University of Texas Permian Basin SBDC, 1310 N. FM 1788, has scheduled a PeopleFund, a non-profit lender, informational event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Learn more about PeopleFund, SBA Microloans, 7A community advantage loan, Flash funds, loans for veterans and Tory Burch Women-owned business loans. Event cost is $20. Register at tinyurl.com/uukvtgz.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series, “A Fairy Cathedral Full of Painted Windows,” with Alexandra Alvis from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Admission is free. Call 550-9696, 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a Valentine's dance featuring Tommy and the Boys from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Downtown Street Market and Downtown Odessa, Inc. has scheduled Cupid Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/yx6qymqs.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Lettering & Calligraphy Workshop led by Molly Cox with PoppyCox Ink from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. This workshop is available for ages 16 and older. Workshop admission is $35. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 550-9696, 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 29. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled the Casey Donahew Band to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Saturday. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Friday wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> Adinvita, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Feb. 17. School begins Aug. 19. To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566. Visit adinvita.org.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area. Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres. Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced. Visit www.odessa.edu/music to apply.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Drew Fish Band to perform today. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com

>> The Comanche Trails Wood Turners has scheduled a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at George Hancock’s shop, 1709 Clark St., Midland. Handcock will show his way to make finials on the wood lathe. The public is welcome to demonstrations. Call 439-5343.

>> Texas Country Downtown with Reckless Kelly and Brandon Rhyder from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St. There will be Texas barbecue and a Texas Two Step Competition. Tickets tinyurl.com/wbtaox4. Visit entertainmentdoctors.com.

>> The Midland West Rotary has scheduled Queen of Hearts benefiting vocational education in Midland from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland. The event includes dinner, drinks and dancing. Visit tinyurl.com/vnt69ln.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Casey Donahew to perform Saturday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com

>> Midland Festival Ballet has scheduled Iconic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. They accompanied by the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale and Angel & the Badmen. Visit tinyurl.com/r6snkrb.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ANDREWS

>> The Andrews Chamber of Commerce and CVB has scheduled the 67th Annual Chamber Banquet featuring Wade Bowen Saturday at ACE Arena, 1441 E. State Highway, 176, Andrews. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Student pass is $10. General admission is $25. Dinner and dance is $40. Tickets available at the Andrews Chamber of Commerce. For tickets, call 432-523-2695. Visit tinyurl.com/u7hdxnk.

MARATHON

>> The 15th annual Fish Fry and dance featuring Justin Trevino has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Marathon Community Center in Marathon. Plates will include fish, fries, baked potato and beans. An auction will also be conducted. Monies raised will go towards repairs and improvements of the community center and Post Park. Call Ruben Ortega 432-294-1096.