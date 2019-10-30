What's Going On Oct. 30

ODESSA

>> Kirko Bangz has been scheduled to perform at a Halloween Concert today at Farwest, 5850 W. University Blvd. Doors open 6 p.m. All ages welcomed. Tickets tinyurl.com/yynsp7b6.

>> The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring Tommy & the Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at 208 E. VFW Lane. Smoking and alcohol is not allowed. Cover is $7 for members or $8 for non members. Bring a dish to share. Call 528-6308.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight today through Friday. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin English Program has scheduled a Halloween Luncheon Conference, "Vampire Stake Through The Heart," come and go history and literature event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at UTPB Science & Technology Building, first floor lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd. Email Myra Salcedo at salcedo_m@utpb.edu or visit tinyurl.com/y4lnorqo.

>> Downtown Odessa and Crossroads will present Night of Light Downtown between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with trick or treating taking place on Grant Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be carnival style games, rides, jumpers, live entertainment, giveaways and so much more. The event is free for all to enjoy. Vendors may sign up, call 335-4682 or visit tinyurl.com/y4eokepc, tinyurl.com/y6ovf2e9, downtownodessatx.com.

>> Dance Connection, 4555 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be trunk contest, raffles, food trucks, games, live music, costume contest and OHS Bronchette and DC Dance Team performances. The event is open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/yybnpx9w.

>> All American Jeep Dodge, 2510 E. Eighth St., has scheduled Jeep-N-Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be face painting, jumpers, train, food trucks and more.

>> Ashford Odessa Square Apartments, 222 N. Dixie Blvd., will be passing out candy to trick or treating children from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Call 223-9891.

>> D3cked Out Halloween Costume/Cosplay Contest has scheduled from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191. Cash awards will be presented for winners. All ages are welcomed. Admission is $10. Visit tinyurl.com/y2zdq3v8.

>> The Odessa College Theatre has scheduled A Doll's House at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/military and free with ID for OC faculty, staff and students. Call 335-6327.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Friday. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: Wellness Heath Awareness, Thursday; Resource Fair, Thursday; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon each Thursday at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Salvation Army, 3500 Park Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Fall Festival, “It's The Great Pumpkin,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. There will be games, food, candy, door prizes, cake walk, costume contest, and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y4cryeml.

>> The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Cinema Under the Stars: Hocus Pocus today. Doors open at 6 p.m. The movie starts at 6 p.m. Call 552-4437 or visit mosc.org.

>> VFW Post 4149 of Midland has scheduled a Trunk or Treat Halloween Carnival from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the American Legion, 501 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland. There will be food, face painting, a cake walk, putt putt golf, balloon pop, booths and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y2lqb47u.

>> Hell's Hallow Haunted House is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight today at Midway Lanes Bowling Alley, 3920 W. Wall St., Midland. Cost is $15 per person. Visit tinyurl.com/y2yg7va2.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today and Thursday at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> Midland Park Mall, 4511 N. Midkiff Dr., Midland, has scheduled All Treats, No Tricks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday by JCPenney Court. There will be activities based on Vampirina, Character Card and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxwztvnx.

>> The Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland, has scheduled a zombie in history, film and popular culture at 6 p.m. Thursday. Texas Tech University Humanities Librarian Rob Weiner will be the guest presenter. Call 685-4726 or email hmarks@midland.edu. Visit www.midland.edu.

>> Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, 1401 Garden Lane, Midland, has scheduled All Saints Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be Trunk or Treat, pumpkin patch, games and food. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y5gv4kn2.

>> The Arts Council of Midland, 1506 W. Illinois Ave., Midland, has scheduled Mark A. Schultz Workshops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Cost is $20 per workshop. Call 687-1149, email events@acmidland.org or visit www.acmidland.org.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28 at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

FORT STOCKTON

>> First Baptist Church, 401 N. Gillis St, Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. today in the Family Life Center. There will be games, food, prizes and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y3ggvrx8.

GARDENDALE

>> The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department, 4072 E. Larkspur Lane, Gardendale, has scheduled a Haunted House starting at 7 p.m. through Thursday. Admission is free, however donations are welcomed. All proceeds will be given to local law enforcement agency. Visit tinyurl.com/yx8mr9zh.