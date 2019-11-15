What's Going On Nov. 15

ODESSA

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin Students in Philanthropy Division of Students Affairs and Leadership Career Services has scheduled an event featuring Brian Donovan at 12:30 p.m. today at UTPB Student Activity Center Lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd. Donovan is a Hollywood actor and producer of Kelly's Hollywood, a story of Brian and his sister with down syndrome. Visit utpb.edu.

>> Northside Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Tommy & The Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Bring a dish to share. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> The CAF Desert Squadron Hangar, 411 E. Yukon, has scheduled a Hugh Christmas Garage/Hangar Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday. There will be Christmas villages, Christmas décor, lights, trees, dishes, tins, ornaments, stuffed animals, dolls, cards, wrapping paper, bows, wreaths, table cloths, stockings and bicycles. Thanksgiving items, winter clothing, tools, wine racks, canisters, pillows, purses, shoes, books, book cases, lamps, luggage, kitchen items, antiques and frames. Visit tinyurl.com/tvfv372.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time at 3 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 23. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Permian Playhouse has scheduled Little Shop of Horrors auditions from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane. Strong singers and actors of all backgrounds are needed. The audition will include singing from the music score, dancing and possible cold reads from the script. Call 362-2329 or visit tinyurl.com/yyt2bffs or www.permianplayhouse.com.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 6-Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by today. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland Arts Association (MAA) 42nd Annual Fall Juried Art Exhibition will be on view through today at the McCormick Gallery in the Allison Fine Arts Building on the Midland College campus, Midland. The exhibit features work in a variety of mediums by local and regional artists. The juror for the exhibit is Shannon Cannings. Call 685-4770 or visit midland.edu.com.

>> Fostering Restoration has scheduled a family night at the farm from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 7401 Briarwood Ave., Midland. Free dinner includes pizza and sliders. There will be face painting, photo opportunities, petting zoo. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y38rffhw.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Ron White, *2nd Show Added, on Saturday. Mature audiences. Doors open at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Yucca Theater, 208 Colorado St., Midland has scheduled Behind the scenes with Judas at 6 p.m. Saturday. Minimal donation of $5 per ticket. All proceeds will go to help the people from Tarahumara mountain range. Call 432-352-5349 or 934-1499.

>> Miss Cayce's Christmas Store, 1012 Andrews Highway, Suite A, Midland, has scheduled a Santa Experience from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The experience includes a personal visit and picture with Santa as well as singing and story time with Mrs. Claus. There will be Christmas crafts, chocolate milk, cookies and a special ornament from Santa that can be personalized. Visit tinyurl.com/rkke7yt.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale will present a Chamber Concert, “From the Old Country,” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Midland. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y2abqlwf.

>> The Peddler Show has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. from 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St. Midland. There will be talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country. Tickets are $5 for advance tickets or $7 at the door. Visit tinyurl.com/vbjvuo4.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, Nov. 21-23, 29-30. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for students in grades K-6. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

ALPINE

>> The Wolves, a play by Sarah DeLappe, has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Motion Capture Sound Stage (next to the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre), Alpine. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and children. Sul Ross students, faculty, and staff get in free with a valid Sul Ross ID. Tickets may be purchased online at www.sulross.edu/theatre or by calling 432-837-8218. Subscriptions for the Sul Ross Theatre Program season, including Theatre of the Big Bend’s summer performances, are also available. The Wolves contains strong language and adult themes and may not be suitable for children under the age of 16.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, will present the first solo museum exhibition in the United States of noted Brazilian artist Solange Pessoa today-spring 2020. An opening reception and musical performance will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and an exhibition walkthrough at 11 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.