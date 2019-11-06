What's Going On Nov. 6

ODESSA

>> “Building A Vibrant Community” event featuring Quint Studer, revitalization expert, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Odessa Marriott Hotels & Conference Center. Lunch is included. RSVP by emailing Theresa@eofficialinc.com. Visit www.vibrantcommunityblueprint.com, www.studeri.org or www.thebusyleadershandbook.com.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Art Tales for preschoolers ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today in the ArtHaus. The event will include an illustrated story “Zuberty” by Charlie Sutcliffe followed by an art activity. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled line dancing at 2 p.m. today and 20 in the basement. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Jason Graziani, chairman's council and co-owner of PHP Agency, will present a free presentation today at the Bank of America, 700 N. Grant Ave., Suite 100. Guest sign in will be from 7 p.m. to 7:22 p.m. Graziani is an entrepreneur public speaker, business coach and successful businessman in the financial services industry. Visit www.jasongraziani.com.

>> Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a clinical job fair from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., today in the East campus lobby. Interviews and offers will be made on-site with the opportunity for sign on bonuses for certain positions. Positions available: CCU RN, full-time (days), Cath lab RN, full-time (days), CT Tech, full-time (days), OR RN, full-time (days), and charge RN, full-time (nights). Bring your resume. Door prizes and refreshments will also be available. Call 582-8705 or visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> SPE Liquids-Rich Basins Conference, North America has been scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. There will be presentations from various areas of the industry, including individuals working in engineering, operations, management, regulatory, and environmental. Register at tinyurl.com/y4qkqd57.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin and West Texas District Export Council have scheduled an Export Seminar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at UTPB CEED building, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. Topic of discussion will be Exporting Basics. Cost is $25, includes lunch. RSVP is required. Call 552-2455 or visit tinyurl.com/yya5onwm.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 and 21. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Knit & Stitch at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Book Talk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org. Book Talk is a free program of discussions of topical or art-related books related to current museum exhibitions or community events. Refreshments are provided. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Odessa Shakespeare Festival and Odessa Arts have scheduled a Midsummer Night's Dream from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Globe of the Great Southwest, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $5 for students with ID. Odessa College students, faculty and staff get in free with a student ID. Tickets are available at odessashakespeare.org.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave., has scheduled Parker McCollum to perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com or tinyurl.com/y2h8wu5n.

>> Downtown Street Market has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave. There will be local vendors of all types. Visit tinyurl.com/y6tytrru.

>> Belmont Baptist Church, 806 N. Belmont Ave., has scheduled Kids Night Out for kinder through fifth grade students from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Dec. 13. There will be games and snacks. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y2wqt2j7.

>> Medical Center for Women & Infants, 500 W. Fourth St., has scheduled Understanding the ABCs of Childbirth free classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Tuesday and Nov. 14 in the fourth floor classroom. Registration is required. Call 640-6000 or sign up online at www.mch4women.com (Click Preparing for Baby and then View Childbirth Classes).

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: First Aid or CPR Certification, Thursday. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesdays at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. The last Wednesday of the month is birthday night. Bring a dish to share, starting at 6:30 p.m. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, has scheduled a signing event with artist Christopher Radko from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Proceeds from the sale of Radko's Fance Footwear Ornament will benefit the Uptown Midland Business & Professional Women's scholarship program. Call 689-7192 or visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has Comedian Jokoy scheduled Thursday. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Basin PBS, 203 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled open auditions for Yuletide in the Basin from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Bands, singers and musicians are needed to celebrate the holiday season in a live 2-hour-on-air concert, set from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 from the Anwar Family Studio at Basin PBS. For an audition time slot, email creative@basinpbs.org.

>> The Midland Senior Citizens Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., No. 18, Midland, has scheduled a dance with DJ Frank Sandoval from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Call 432-681-7636.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 14-16, 21-23, 29-30. An opening reception will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> “I Am Not the Story You Made Me,” a masters of art capstone by Monica Saenz, is scheduled for display through Friday in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. Gallery hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The exhibit features 19 portraits of local community members done in oil. Call 432-837-8429 or email msaenz@sulross.edu.

ANDREWS

>> Colton Dixon will be featured at the 1 Night Music Circus from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. today at James Roberts Center, 855 E. Highway 176, Andrews. Visit 1nightmusiccircus.com.