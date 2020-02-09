What's Going On Feb. 9

ODESSA

>> Discover Odessa has scheduled the annual Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be boats, jewelry, ranch toys, ladies apparels, rhino linings, home decor, spices, hunting guides, family powersports, atv's, watercrafts and more. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 3-11 and ladies free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. For information, call 770-5165, email jramseynrg@aol.com or visit midessaboatshow.com.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled a Toddler Storytime Valentine's Day from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Read to Felix the Therapy Dog from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 25. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session, alternate route certification program, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at ECISD Administration Building, Conference Room C. Topics will include eligibility requirements, training model, how to apply, and the benefits to participants. Light refreshments will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/rw4mz34.

>> Zavala Elementary School, 1201 Clifford St., has scheduled a first grade Valentine program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Cavazos Elementary, 9301 W. 16th St., has scheduled a second grade PTA program at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Adinvita, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Feb. 17. School begins Aug. 19. To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566. Visit adinvita.org.

>> Girl of Merit nominations of girls 11-18-years-old who have proven themselves exceptional members of the community through their actions, activities, leadership, and positive influence on others. Nominations may be submitted by any member of the community, including parents, teachers, counselors, mentors, local leaders and others. Nominations close March 11 for Odessa/Midland. Winners will be announced March 13. Awards ceremony will take place at the Girls World Expo from noon to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Midland County Horseshoe, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. All winners and their guests receive free admission to the main expo. Nominate online at tinyurl.com/y9advg62.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area. Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres. Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced. Visit www.odessa.edu/music to apply.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> Medical Center Hospital has scheduled a Diabetes Support Group meetings at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at MCH Diabetes Center, 520 N. Washington Ave. Call 640-2128.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, West Texas Winds will present Quintet No. 1 at 3 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St, Midland. Wind Quintet in B-Dur, op. 56, No. 1 Franz Danzi, Quintette No. 1 Jean Françaix, Quintet No. 1 for Winds in D major, op. 124, Giulio Briccialdi. General admission is $15. Student tickets are free with ID. Call 800-514-3849 or tinyurl.com/yx668tdf.

>> The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II Feb. 24 location tba. Application deadline is Monday. Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance. Masters degree preferred. For application details, visit tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9. For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

BIG SPRING

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, at Howard College Anthony Hunt Library, 1001 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693, ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.