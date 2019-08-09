What's Going On Aug. 9

ODESSA

Crossroads Fellowship, 6901 E Highway 191, has scheduled the 2019 Global Leadership Summit at 8 a.m. today. Join more than 405,000 people around the world for two days of world-class leadership training. Register at tinyurl.com/y2n3gale.

The 2019 Campaign Kick-off for United Way of Odessa has been scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at the United Way of Odessa Courtyard at the MLK Building, 128 E. Second St. Join Ector County’s business and community leaders for the time-honored tradition of kicking off the United Way of Odessa Workplace Giving Campaign. Share in our impact and inspire the community to get involved. Special guest and keynote speaker, Congressman Conaway, representing the 11th district of Texas, will lead the way followed by the 2019 Campaign Chair, John Shefchik. There will be a 2019 fundraising goal announcement, check presentations, a special performance, a client testimonial, a balloon release and more. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call Rebecca Taylor at 332-0941.

The Club, 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled Bobaflex with Artifas, Gridiron, Brightburn and Politely Menacing to perform Aug. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The Hemingway, 3952 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Los Crazy Guys to perform Aug. 9. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Downtown Odessa, Inc. and the Odessa Council for the Arts and Humanities have scheduled the 2019 Hot Summer Nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, through Aug. 9, at Noël Heritage Plaza Park, 320 W. Fifth St. On Aug. 9, Victor & Penny will be the featured entertainment. There will be music, activities for children and food trucks. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Admission is free. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and drinks. Call 335-4682 or visit tinyurl.com/yby2ofbv.

The City of Odessa Parks Department has scheduled a free Movie in the Park featuring “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (PG) at dark on Aug. 9 at Sherwood Park, 4819 N. Everglade Ave. Cartoons will begin around 8:45 p.m. The movie is scheduled to begin at dark. Admission is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available. Call 368-3548, email recreation@odessa-tx.gov or visit OdessaTXParks.org.

A Parks Legado Farmers Market has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Parks Legado Town Center Plaza, 7260 E. Highway 191. There will be vendors, live music, food trucks and fun activities for families of all ages. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit parkslegado.com.

Cars & Coffee Permian Basin will meet and collect donations for the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road. In order to keep everyone safe and not cause any traffic issues please enter and exit through the south entrance of the parking lot on Dr. Emmitt Headlee Road. Jeeps and lifted trucks with wider tracks will be located in the north side of the lot to allow for more viewing room. Please no trailers. Unless you’re that cool school bus. Coffee and donuts will be available. No burnouts, revs (unless you’ve got 10+ cylinders), and pick up after yourself. Donations to the Lone Star Sanctuary may also be made at lonestarsanctuary.org/donate. Visit tinyurl.com/y6toe3kp.

Vintage Deluxe, 1901 N. County Road, has scheduled a Vinyl & Comic Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/yynfe3lc.

Jackicorn & Tabbykat Creations has scheduled an Up Events Arts & Crafts Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Visit tinyurl.com/y2u3buev.

Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group has scheduled stroke survivor and caregiver stroke support group meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at MCH Center for Health and Wellness, 8050 Highway 191. Guest speaker will be Todd Lavigne from MCH Nutritional Services. Topic will include Stroke Camp sign ups. The camp will take place Oct. 4-6 at Ceta Canyon Camp in Happy. Volunteers are needed. Visit mchodessa.com or strokecamp.org.

Ector County Democrats have scheduled a monthly County Executive Committee meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Democratic Headquarters, 319 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/y3evf8bn.

Camp Fire West Texas has scheduled a Summer Day Camp for children ages 5-12 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through today at Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, field trips and more. Children must bring a sacked lunch daily. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided. Weekly tuition is $75 per child. Financial assistance is available based on family size and income levels. Call 570-4144 or visit www.campfirewtx.org.

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled the sixth annual Dragonfly Celebration on Saturday, with crafts, places to observe dragonflies, a dragonfly gift shop and more. The following events have been scheduled. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Dragonflies at Sibley Pond. Tour the pond and learn about dragonflies. Shuttle to pond is available. 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Lunch and workshop on dragonfly identification. Learn how to net, handle, identify, photograph and record dragonflies. Advance registration is required. 7 p.m.: “Diversity of Dragonflies and Damselflies in Playas of Texas” with Nancy McIntyre, professor of Biology at Texas Tech University. The celebration is free and open to the public. The cost for lunch and the afternoon workshop is $25 for Sibley members or $30 for non-members. Call 684-6827 or visit sibleynaturecenter.org.

Classic Memories Car Club has scheduled a Polo Park Car Show from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Polo Park Club House, 4700 Polo Parkway, Midland. Bring your classic car. Fajitas and trimmings will be provided. Bathrooms and shade are available. Call Jerry Owens at 967 2972.

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Dailey & Vincent to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Lane, Midland, has scheduled a benefit featuring Brian Milson from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $20 at the door or $300 VIP tables. VIP table questions, text 770-7832. Proceeds will benefit the VFW. Visit tinyurl.com/yygkwxkx.

The Lone Star Bar, 621 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Braydon Zink to perform from 11:15 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/yysxbw7a.

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Registration is now open. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

ALPINE

The annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is scheduled to take place today and Saturday at the Sul Ross State University S.A.L.E. Arena, Alpine. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and go on sale at 5:30 p.m. For the full line-up and more information, visit bigbendranchrodeo.com.

MARFA

Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.