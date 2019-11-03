What's Going On Nov. 3

ODESSA

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, today, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, 2020, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous has scheduled a meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Tower, 311 W. Fourth St. Call 235-3865 or email cbsunbeam@gmail.com. Visit oa.org.

>> The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St. There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine. All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend. The event is free. RSVP is required by Thursday. To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716. Email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Class includes: First Aid or CPR Certification. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cowherders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

MIDLAND

>> The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization will complete the development of its new 25-year regional Metropolitan Transportation Plan with a public workshop from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Basin MPO, 9601 Wright Drive, Midland. The Forward 45 MTP reflects the community’s vision for long-term community growth supported by a wide variety of regional transportation system investment priorities. Participants will be given the opportunity to share their vision for the community and its transportation future. Feel free to bring questions about projects that you are interested in or to get help and insight on issues from the presenters. Discuss how agencies, local governments, and the private sector can work collaboratively to improve the Odessa Midland area. For more information, call -617-0129 or visit www.permianbasinmpo.com.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Permian Basin Dance Club has scheduled dances with a live band from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Downtown Lions Club, 200 Plaza St., Midland. Admission is $8 for members or $10 for guests. Call 631-6125 or email maxking@mygrande.net.