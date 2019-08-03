What's Going On Aug. 3

ODESSA

>> The Odessa Police Department has scheduled a Summer Block Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West. There will be music jumpers, wiffle ball, kickball, dunking booth, drinks, hot dogs, chips, cookies, cotton candy and popcorn. Photographs with OPD officers and fingerprints will be available for kids. Several bikes will be raffled off for younger and older kids. Donations for the “Back to School Supply Drive” will be accepted. Check the ECISD School Supply List for items to bring. Visit tinyurl.com/y29lxvyp.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled family movie time at 3 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The Club 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled TK Soul Presents: The Southern Soul Showdown at 7 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/yxecd3a5.

>> Gabby-Doo Saloon, 6009 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled Comedy & Country Night starting at 9 p.m. today. There will be non-stop entertainment as Chris Crawford, Vanessa Hope, Jennifer McNeely and Johnny Vannier kick things off with laugh-out-loud comedy and J.R. McNutt wraps things up with his own unique brand of Texas Country. Visit tinyurl.com/yxtgtv5b.

>> Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled archery camp (ages 8-12) from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at the OC Sports Center. Cost is $99. Call 335-6348 or visit WranglerSports.com.

>> The American Legion, 2701 E. Eighth St., is offering a free hot home cooked meal for the homeless, "Hope for the Homeless," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Transportation pick locations are: Ector County Library, Salvation Army, Dottie's Lounge, Jesus House and Odessa Tabernacle Church. For more information, call 368-0240 or 559-2531. Visit tinyurl.com/yyko5gbc.

>> Camp Fire West Texas has scheduled a Summer Day Camp for children ages 5-12 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, field trips and more. Children must bring a sacked lunch daily. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided. Weekly tuition is $75 per child. Financial assistance is available based on family size and income levels. Call 570-4144 or visit www.campfirewtx.org.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Love To Dance Studio, 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite E-1, has scheduled Ballroom/Latin, Salsa, Bachata, Country Two Step, Belly Dance group and Zumba classes. Private lessons are also available. Call 349-1472 or visit www.lovetodancestudio.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> The Odessa Chapter No. 447 Order of the Eastern Star meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (first Monday only in November and December) at the Andy G. Vaughn Masonic Lodge No. 1421, 3017 Mercedes Ave. Call 557-2058 or visit www.agv1421.org.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Silver Spur Trade Shows has scheduled a Gun and Blade Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Main Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. Buy, sell, trade or just browse. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children under age 12. Two-day passes are $12. Visit www.midlandhorseshoe.com/events/2019/silver-spur-gun—blade-show32.

>> The 20th annual Rock the Desert Christian Music Festival has been scheduled today at the Rock the Desert Festival Field, 2000 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Gates open at 1 p.m. today. Participants may bring coolers, lawn chairs, umbrellas, canopy tops, skateboards and sunscreen (all coolers will be checked). Alcohol, drugs, glass containers, weapons, golf carts, pets and smoking is not allowed on the festival grounds. Volunteers are also needed and are encouraged to sign up. Call 563-3434 or email info@rockthedesert.com or rtd@rockthedesert.com. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/y4pry8cc. Visit www.rockthedesert.com.

>> Alldredge Market at the Gardens has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Alldredge Gardens, 3300 N. Fairgrounds Road, Midland. Local vendors will be selling a variety of hand crafted items, including food, photos, soaps, breads, salsa and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y5mao9cn.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Trace Adkins with Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for a writer’s round table at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Midland County Centennial Library, 2503 West Loop 250 North, Midland. Writers of all genres are welcome. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> The Theatre of the Big Bend has scheduled performances of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin, at 8:15 p.m. today and Sunday at Sul Ross State University's Kokernot Outdoor Theatre, corner of North Harrison Street and Loop Road, Alpine. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Call 432-837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/tobb.

>> Sul Ross State University, 400 N. Harrison St., Alpine, has scheduled the 2019 Science of Literacy and Learning Conference at 9 a.m. Monday in the Morelock Academic Building. Cost is $25. Discounts are available to school districts with five or more participants. Participants will earn continuing professional education (CPE) credits at each presentation. Participants are urged to sign in to each session to ensure CPE hours. Certificates will be mailed following the event. To register, visit https://sites.google.com/view/scienceoflearning2019/registration.

BIG SPRING

>> Big Spring State Park, 1 Scenic Drive, Big Spring, has scheduled its annual Stargazing Party starting at sunset today. There will be 10-12 telescopes set up at the pavilion. Members of the West Texas Amateur Astronomy Club from Midland will be available to educate the young and old about astronomy. There is no cost to attend, but donations to support this event will be accepted. Call 432-263-4931.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.

MONAHANS

>> Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters are scheduled to perform today at 5D Steakhouse & Lounge, 1600 N. Main Street, Monahans. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $30 and a limited number of VIP Tables will be available for purchase. Call 432-251-5030. For tickets or information, visit tinyurl.com/yydumj4w or tinyurl.com/y2fznltd.