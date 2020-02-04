What's Going On Feb. 4

ODESSA

>> The Black Cultural Council of Odessa and Odessa Arts will present the Dallas Black Dance Theater Encore as part of Black History Month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/rsh2byo.

>> The Odessa Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the 2019 Citizen of the Year Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. With decades of service to the Odessa community through business and volunteerism, honoree David Boutin was chosen from a panel of Odessa Chamber leaders to receive this distinguished award. For tickets, call 332-9111 or visit tinyurl.com/wq8x2td.

>> The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled an Odessa Pathway to Teaching Info Session, alternate route certification program, from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Permian High School Library. Topics will include eligibility requirements, training model, how to apply, and the benefits to participants. Light refreshments will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/vrzs8dh.

>> The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled a Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from Latest Research event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Medical Center Hospital for Health & Wellness Center, 8050 E. Highway 191. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. Hands-on tools will be used to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. RSVP to WestTexas@alz.org or call 432-570-9191. Register at bit.ly/307jXcO.

>> University of Texas Permian Basin SBDC, 1310 N. FM 1788, has scheduled a PeopleFund, a non-profit lender, informational event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Learn more about PeopleFund, SBA Microloans, 7A community advantage loan, Flash funds, loans for veterans and Tory Burch Women-owned business loans. Event cost is $20. Register at tinyurl.com/uukvtgz.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Lecture Series, “A Fairy Cathedral Full of Painted Windows,” with Alexandra Alvis from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. Call 550-9696, 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave. Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Saturday. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Friday wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department presents the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that showcases the talent of young musicians between the ages of 17-20 within the West Texas area. Participants will be competing for cash prizes and may qualify for a Full Tuition Scholarship to study music at Odessa College. The competition is open to any musician (ages 17-20), whether vocalist or instrumentalist, performing music from classical, jazz, pop, and musical theater genres. Applicants must complete the entry form, including video submission, by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 11. Finalists will be chosen to participate in concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at OC campus, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. Prize winners will be announced. Visit www.odessa.edu/music to apply.

>> Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> Medical Center Hospital has scheduled a Diabetes Support Group meetings at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at MCH Diabetes Center, 520 N. Washington Ave. Call 640-2128.

>> Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

>> West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., are in need of volunteers for Hunger Action Month to help with making sacks of food for the Food 2 Kids Backpack Program from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Food Bank without a parent or guardian. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult at a 1:1 ratio. We require a two-hour volunteering minimum. Dress code: Volunteers must adhere to a dress code appropriate for working in a warehouse environment. Do not wear spaghetti strap shirts, short shorts, leggings, or clothes which are too revealing. Also do not wear open toed shoes, flip-flops, sandals, or heels. Call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org. Visit wtxfoodbank.org or tinyurl.com/ y6gxy5zn.

>> The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 238-3001.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through April 29, at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Kindergarten through fifth grade age children are welcome to enjoy free Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed. Childcare is not provided by or affiliated with PBALC. Call 682-9693 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Jersey Boys, Broadway in the Basin to perform Feb. 5. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Call 552-4452 or email info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets wagnernoel.com.

>> The Midland Pop Spot and Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center has scheduled a Valentine's Pop Spot Show preview party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 and Pop Spot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at Bush Convention Center, 105 N.. Main St., Midland. The event includes boutiques, custom smocked outfits for the kids, diamond jewelry and more. Preview tickets are available at tinyurl.com/qkafjvl. All ticket proceeds will be donated directly back to MCRC. Preview Party tickets include access to Long Drink bar, raffles, MCRC children fashion show and get to shop the show before anyone else. Visit tinyurl.com/sg4f3wc.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Drew Fish Band to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Palette Club, 907 W. Wadley Ave., Midland, meets at 9:30 a.m. to noon in the second Tuesday of each month. Local and area artists are welcomed to bring supplies and paint. Visit www.paletteclubmidland. com.

>> The Midland Desk and Derrick Club, a member of the international Association of Desk and Derrick Clubs, meets the second Thursday of each month at Ranchland Country Club, 1600 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Social hour starts at 5:45 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m., followed by the program. Dinner is $20 and is optional. Reservations are required. Programs are educational in nature and focus on the oil and gas industry. Annual dues are $60. Call Joyce Nolly at 889-4426 or email Brenda Norman at bnorman10@sbcglobal.net.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> The H. Joaquin Jackson Law Enforcement Academy is now accepting applications for basic peace officer training. Cost for the academy is $1,950 which includes books, supplies ammunition and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Examination. Application deadline for the 2020 academy is Wednesday with classes beginning Feb. 10. “The application requires extensive paperwork along with a physical and psychological exams,” Oguzhan Basibuyuk, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, said. “So we’re encouraging people to apply early.” Applications are available in room 106 of the Morelock Academic Building. Call 432-837-8704 or 8166 or visit sulross.edu/law-enforcement-academy.

>> Free Big Bend Seminar Series have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 and April 22 at the Espino Conference Center, Sul Ross State University, Alpine. To register for the Feb. 5 seminar, visit https://respectbigbend.org/p/seminar-series. For more information about the seminar series, visit https://bri.sulross.edu/energy-seminar-series/. For more information about Respect Big Bend Coalition, visit respectbigbend.org.

Big Spring

>> The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled Satellite English Language Learning and Computer Literacy classes from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, through May 5, at Howard College Anthony Hunt Library, 1001 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693, ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Apply online at tinyurl.com/t7t4bux.