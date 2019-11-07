What's Going On Nov. 7

ODESSA

>> SPE Liquids-Rich Basins Conference, North America has been scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St. There will be presentations from various areas of the industry, including individuals working in engineering, operations, management, regulatory, and environmental. Register at tinyurl.com/y4qkqd57.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin and West Texas District Export Council have scheduled an Export Seminar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at UTPB CEED building, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland. Topic of discussion will be Exporting Basics. Cost is $25, includes lunch. RSVP is required. Call 552-2455 or visit tinyurl.com/yya5onwm.

>> The Ector County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the MCM Grandé Hotel and FunDome, 6201 E. Business 20. Positions available include LVN nurse, deputy, jailer (full time and part time) and dispatcher. Visit tinyurl.com/y4qyj8rw.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. today, Nov. 14 and 21. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin has scheduled a First Generation Student Celebration and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the UTPB Student Activity Center, behind Mesa Building, 4901 E. University Blvd. Visit utpb.edu.

>> The Ector County Democratic Club has scheduled a luncheon meeting featuring US Congressional District 11 candidate Jon Mark Hogg as speaker at noon today at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Parrish hall, 4141 Tanglewood Lane. Call ECDC Vice President Karen Howard-Winters at 212-2664.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Knit & Stitch at 6 p.m. today. The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Book Talk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org. Book Talk is a free program of discussions of topical or art-related books related to current museum exhibitions or community events. Refreshments are provided. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Medical Center for Women & Infants, 500 W. Fourth St., has scheduled Understanding the ABCs of Childbirth free classes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, Tuesday and Nov. 14 in the fourth floor classroom. Registration is required. Call 640-6000 or sign up online at www.mch4women.com (Click Preparing for Baby and then View Childbirth Classes).

>> The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, “Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Classes include: First Aid or CPR Certification, today. For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered. Free child care for children under 12 will be provided. The classes are free. However, reservations are required. Reservations are required. Call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com. Visit thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd.

>> The Junior League of Odessa Inc. has scheduled the 37th annual Merry Marketplace Friday through Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum. Ladies luncheon is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and general shopping from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. General shopping continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast with Santa will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Ladies luncheon tickets are $75 each. Breakfast with Santa tickets are $5 each. Shopping admission tickets and strollers are $10. All funds raised through Merry Marketplace including entry fees are put placed back into the community through support of local projects and community assistance funds. For tickets go online at www.jlodessa.org/merry-marketplace. General shopping tickets and strollers may also be purchased at the door.

>> Dos Amigos, 4700 Golder Ave., has scheduled Parker McCollum to perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Call 307-6384 or visit dosamigos.com or tinyurl.com/y2h8wu5n.

>> Downtown Street Market has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave. There will be local vendors of all types. Visit tinyurl.com/y6tytrru.

>> Belmont Baptist Church, 806 N. Belmont Ave., has scheduled Kids Night Out for kinder through fifth grade students from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Dec. 13. There will be games and snacks. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y2wqt2j7.

>> The Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group, 8050 Highway 191, has scheduled a Pamper-Me Thanksgiving Potluck and Double Baby Shower at noon Saturday. Odessa College will be offering manicures and hand massages. Bring a holiday side dish, appetizer or dessert. The ham and turkey will be provided. Mothers Katy and Kalley are registered at Amazon and Target. Visit tinyurl.com/y5s4wpmy.

>> The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St. There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine. All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend. The event is free. RSVP is required by today. To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716. Email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 6-Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, has scheduled a signing event with artist Christopher Radko from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Proceeds from the sale of Radko's Fancy Footwear Ornament will benefit the Uptown Midland Business & Professional Women's scholarship program. Call 689-7192 or visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has Comedian Jokoy scheduled today. Doors open at 7 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Basin PBS, 203 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled open auditions for Yuletide in the Basin from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Bands, singers and musicians are needed to celebrate the holiday season in a live 2-hour-on-air concert, set from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 from the Anwar Family Studio at Basin PBS. For an audition time slot, email creative@basinpbs.org.

>> The Midland Senior Citizens Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., No.18, Midland, has scheduled a dance with DJ Frank Sandoval from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Call 432-681-7636.

>> KWO (Kenya Widows and Orphans) Ministries has scheduled Kick for Kenya: The Race to Save Orphans from 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at 3500 W. Golf Course Road, Midland. Visit tinyurl.com/y687yr3y.

>> Miss Cayce’s Wonderland, 1012 Andrews Highway, Midland, has scheduled a signing event with artist Mark Roberts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Call 689-7192 or visit misscayceswonderland.com.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has Diwali Festival of Lights scheduled Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled Sibley After Dark from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Sibley youth garden. There will be guided walks, arthropod observations, face painting and more. The event is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/y6tsqyde.

>> The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland, has scheduled the 244th Marine Corp Ball celebration for all branches from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Dinner and live entertainment will be included. Formal dress and uniform attire required. Visit tinyurl.com/y53dmxwa.

>> The Midland Texas Historical Society, 200 N. Main St., Midland, has scheduled the “Citizens at Last: The Women Suffrage Movement in Texas” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Saturday, Nov. 14-16, 21-23, 29-30. An opening reception will take place at 6 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/yyf6tv4v.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

ALPINE

>> The 26th annual Conference of the Center for Big Bend Studies (CBBS) has been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Morgan University Center, Alpine. More than 40 presentations will be featured during this year's event covering a wide range of topics from prehistoric rock art to astronauts in the Big Bend. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. Friday in the University Center and will continue throughout the day. A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the UC followed by the banquet at 6:30 p.m. Author Patrick Dearen will be the keynote speaker. Sessions will continue at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Registration will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission to the conference is free for Sul Ross students, faculty, staff and CBBS members but registration is required. Cost for the Friday night banquet is $35 per person. For more information, visit cbbs.sulross.edu.

>> “I Am Not the Story You Made Me,” a masters of art capstone by Monica Saenz, is scheduled for display through Friday in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. Gallery hours are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The exhibit features 19 portraits of local community members done in oil. Call 432-837-8429 or email msaenz@sulross.edu.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled Southern Justus, The Jins, Dead Soft at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y2ocymvp.