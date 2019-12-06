What's Going On Dec. 6

ODESSA

>> H-E-B Feast of Sharing is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, Building D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway. In addition to a holiday meal there will be music, arts and crafts and kids activities. The dinner may even feature an appearance by Santa himself. Visit tinyurl.com/wqcwmga.

>> The 40 Something Cowgirls of Stanton has scheduled a BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. More than 75 wild horses and burros will be available for adoption. Fees start at $25. Call 866-468-7826.

>> Betenbough Homes has scheduled its annual Christmas event, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Betenbough Homes New Home Centers, 200 E. 100th St. There will be cookies, popcorn, cocoa, meet Santa and Mrs. Clause and receive a complimentary printed and digital photo. Visit betenbough.com.

>> Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Wonder: Sisterhood Christmas Event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. There will be dinner, worship, prizes and a special guest speaker. Cost is $20 a ticket. Call 272-1080 or visit tinyurl.com/qsrmhdh or www.kingdomodessa.com.

>> Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Johnny & Suzy from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin Students In Philanthropy has scheduled the second annual Santa Fun Run on Saturday at the UTPB Stonehenge Replica, 3901 E. UTPB Circle. Registration/check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Bring your children and pets. All proceeds go to local non-profit organizations in the local Permian Basin area. Pre-register at tinyurl.com/s8rsu6n.

>> Adinvita: School of Design Thinking, 619 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled the second annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will be pancakes, games, activities, letters to Santa and more. Breakfast is $5 and games booth tickets are $1. Visit tinyurl.com/ruggjy9.

>> Ruhnke's Xtreme Cycles, 12406 W. Highway 80 E., has scheduled the annual Toy Run benefiting The Boys and Girls Club from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Coffee and donuts will be provided. Bring a new, unwrapped, toy to donate. Visit tinyurl.com/vss6vus.

>> The Lower Society has scheduled the second annual Jingle for Jevin Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Target Parking Lot, 3909 E. 42nd St. All toys must be wrapped. All donations will go to High Sky Children's Ranch. Feel free to bring your ride. Visit tinyurl.com/rfn8fka.

>> The Permian Basin MS Support Group has scheduled a Christmas Party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Odessa, 5321 JBS Parkway. Tickets are $5 for MS warriors and $15 for MS caregivers/supporters. The meal will be provided by Basin Dixon BBQ. There will also be a gift and ornament exchange. Visit tinyurl.com/ufdvwm7.

>> The Odessa Board of Realtors presents Christmas Tour of Homes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Four homes are opened for the holiday tradition benefiting local scholarships funds for Odessa College, The University of Texas of the Permian Basin and Texas Tech Health and Science Center Nursing program. Visit odessachristmastour.com.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Photos with Santa Pet Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Bring pets in a crate or on a leash. Visit tinyurl.com/skbus4t.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. A reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Call 550-9696.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin Men's Basketball has scheduled its second annual Toy Toss Stuff The Office through today at UTPB STEM Academy, 4901 E. University Blvd. Donated new or gently used toys will benefit the UTPB basketball's annual toy drive that will be given to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Visit tinyurl.com/tlypzrt.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market has been scheduled today through Sunday at Parks Legado Town Center, 7260 E. Highway 191.Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For updates text TREE to 77222. Visit tinyurl.com/u2dpo2m.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday downtown activities through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year’s Eve. All events will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include Gingerbread Rock and the annual Parade of Lights, Saturday; Santa’s Staycation weekend, Dec. 14; Snow-Odessa weekend, Dec. 21; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year’s Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, a Teddy Bear Tea, live music, photos with Santa, Downtown Decor Contest and more will also be included. Sponsorships are welcomed at tinyurl.com/y3bqb8yp. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Midland College has scheduled a First Friday Science Lecture featuring John Anderson at noon today in the MC Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room. Admission is free. Bring your own lunch. Visit midland.edu.

>> The 10th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes is set for 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today in both Midland and Odessa that go all out in decorating for Christmas. This year there are some returning favs as well as new homes in each city. There is also a stop to see Santa along the way and get your picture made with him. There are also auction items in each home on the tour. For sponsorship opportunities email Jamie@addyshope.com. Tickets are available for sale. Call the Addy's Hope Adoption Agency at 432-897-1503 or email hollyann@addyshope.com. Visit tinyurl.com/uy5rdnj.

>> Betenbough Homes has scheduled its annual Christmas event, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Betenbough Homes New Home Center, 6718 N. State Highway 349, Midland. There will be cookies, popcorn, cocoa, meet Santa and Mrs. Clause and receive a complimentary printed and digital photo. Visit betenbough.com.

>> Club Arriba, 1006 S. Midkiff Road, Midland, has scheduled Elida Reyna Y Avante to perform at 8 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/swb2p3h.

>> Midland Christian School, 2001 Culver Drive, Midland, has scheduled Merry Mustang Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Student Life Center. Visit tinyurl.com/ugkzksz.

>> Casa de Amigos has scheduled the sixth annual Festival of Trees Fiesta from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Centennial Library, 2503 W. Loop 250 N., Midland. The celebration will include a mariachi Christmas tree lighting complete with hot chocolate and cookies. A mariachi performance from the students of the Hispanic Cultural Center will also be included. Visit tinyurl.com/qtzsq9e.

>> The Junior Achievement of the Permian Basin has scheduled a Jingle Bell Run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grasslands Estates West, 1304 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Volunteers are needed. Registration is required. Pre-registrations or on-site registrations may be made. Packets will be ready and available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Midland Athletic Company, 3326 N. Midkiff Road, Midland, or onsite at 5 p.m. day of event. Visit tinyurl.com/rwzwvtd.

>> Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Sounds of the Season featuring Scott and Nikki Windham as Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Tickets are $30 to $50 or $17 for students. Visit tinyurl.com/u35upcd.

>> The Midland Nativity Festival, a celebration of Christ's birth through music and art, has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 4805 Gateway St., Midland. There will be hundreds of nativities on display, live musical performances, children craft room and a private bible collection spanning seven centuries including the Bible of King George the II, a Latin Bible published in 1493 of Napoleon Bonaparte's Prayer book. The event is free and open to the public. Visit midlandnativitiyfestiva.com.

>> Party For A Cause in the 432 has scheduled the second annual A Home For The Holidays Fiesta a benefit for #APawinNeedRescue and their fur babies at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Field Office, 3205 W. Industrial Ave., Midland. Dogs will be available for adoption. There will be food plates, raffle items, silent auction, bake sale, 50/50 raffle. Visit tinyurl.com/v35t4c2.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Albino Gomez’s Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition will be showcasing a comic book “Finally Independent” through today at the Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. Email Gomez at axg13ci@sulross.edu.

MONAHANS

>> The 13th Annual Christmas & Chili Market Arts & Craft Show has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, Monahans. First 50 will receive a door prize. Breakfast with Santa is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be activities for children ages 5 through sixth grade, such as Christmas ornament crafts, games and visit with Santa. There will also be vendors, a walk through Bethlehem and Lions Club Bingo from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call the Monahans Chamber of Commerce at 432-943-2187 or visit tinyurl.com/y22mto42.