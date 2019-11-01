What's Going On Nov. 1

ODESSA

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household through today. by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Saturday through Nov. 9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight today. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> The Odessa College Theatre has scheduled A Doll's House at 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors/military and free with ID for OC faculty, staff and students. Call 335-6327.

>> “The Daniel and Brandon Show” present a look back at the 1980's at 9 p.m. Saturday at Dee's Bistro, 622 N. Lee Ave. Show starts with a “Golden Girls” inspired episode of “The Dating Game.” Special musical guest Reina Rey, Camille Shuey and Tasha Bone’ singing 80's hits like “Call Me,” “Funky Town,” and “Thank you for being a Friend.” The show will end with a recreation of Episode Number No. 1 of the “Golden Girls” Starring Hiram Flores as Dorothy, Sonya Cortez as Rose, Kaylee Cochran as Blanche and Kelcie Cowan as Sophia. Comedy by Zoe Alvarado, Prisila Hernedez and Lorrie Norris, Special Musical Guest Tasha Bone' Camille Shuey and Renia Rey. Tickets are $10 on-line at west-texas-talent.ticketleap.com/the-daniel-and-brandon-show or $15 at the door. Space is limited. Call 432-978-7405.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled an Adventures in Art classes from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, Sunday, Dec. 8, Jan. 12, 2020, Feb. 2, March 1, April 5 and May 3. Adventures in Art is a monthly class implementing art appreciation and art history lessons with a hands on an in studio hands on experience. Monthly activities vary monthly from printmaking to 3D design and even calligraphy. The fee is $20 ($25 for ceramics) and must be paid in advance at the museum or over the phone. Scholarships are available through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund. To register or for more information, call 550-9696 ext. 213. Visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> The 244th Marine Corps Birthday Party has been scheduled at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Man Cave Museum Car Show, 1525 E. Seventh St. There will be food and drinks. The USMC cake cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. This year, the party will honor Marilyn Jones, one of the founders of the Odessa event, as well as honoring a Marine/Army Veteran who represents the Navajo Nation and the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. The guest of honor will be a Korean-era Marine. All past and present military servicemen/women, coast guard and military supporters are invited to attend. The event is free. RSVP is required by Nov. 7. To RSVP, call Lynn Reese at 349-4022, Veta Reese at 559-6549 or Carime Muniz at 940-2716. Email wyveta.reese@mygrande.net.

>> Local Albertsons Market and Market Street will provide guests the opportunity to bring holiday meals into the homes of people in need, by supporting the 2019 Turkey Bucks register campaign and food drive, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank through Nov. 14. Guests can purchase Turkey Bucks gifts in any amount at store registers. These monetary donations will provide pre-prepared traditional turkey dinner meal boxes to Odessa/Midland area men, women and children who might otherwise miss out on a holiday meal. Visit www.unitedtexas.com.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cowherders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Arts Council of Midland, 1506 W. Illinois Ave., Midland, has scheduled Mark A. Schultz Workshops from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today. Cost is $20 per workshop. Call 687-1149, email events@acmidland.org or visit www.acmidland.org.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight today and Saturday, Dec. 27-28 at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

>> Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s has scheduled Tchaikovsky Five Symphony, some of history’s most prized musical works, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Tickets start at $10. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID. Call 552-4437 or visit mosc.org.