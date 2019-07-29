What's Going On July 29

ODESSA

The Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St., has scheduled auditions for Godspell, a musical based on the Book of Matthew, at 6:30 p.m. today and Monday. Ten actors, 5 men and 5 women, from diverse backgrounds are needed for the production. Casting this show will be primarily adults, however, students in middle and high school are encouraged to audition. Auditions will consist of singing, dancing and reading from the script. The show runs from Oct.11-20. Call 362-2329 or email theatremanager@permianplayhouse.com. Visit tinyurl.com/y56reeup.

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Conversational Spanish (ages 7-12) from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at the OC Sports Center. Cost is $99. Call 335-6348 or visit WranglerSports.com.

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Running Club (grades 1-5) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at OC Outdoor Track and Field. Cost is $99. Call 335-6348 or visit WranglerSports.com.

The West Texas Food Bank, 411 S. Pagewood Ave., has scheduled Produce of the Week Club with instructor Kimberly Corazzini from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Learn nutrition facts, preparation techniques and taste delicious recipes featuring each fruit and vegetable. Admission is free and open to all ages. Register at tinyurl.com/y32d3bwp.

First Basin Credit Union has kicked-off the fourth annual Back to School Supply Drive benefitting the children of the Rainbow Room of the Permian Basin. The Rainbow Room works with Child Protective Services (CPS) and helps foster children, and all other children involved in CPS care, throughout Midland, Odessa, Andrews and surrounding counties. The Rainbow Room is requesting the following items to help equip children for the 2019-2020 school year: backpacks, folders, spiral notebooks, pens/pencils, binders, highlighters, glue, sticks, tissues, hand sanitizer, markers, crayons, rulers, scissors and headphone. Donation deadline is Wednesday. Donations as well as monetary donations are welcome any of the following of the First Basin branches locations: 4217 N. Grandview Ave., 2740 N. County Road West, 1010 E. Eighth St., 713 Golder Ave., in Odessa; 3316 Midland Drive and 5509 Andrews Highway, in Midland; and 1205 N.E. First St., in Andrews. For information regarding The Rainbow Room or the school supply drive, call Crystale Galindo at 232-0547 or Janet Sotelo at 248-1443, from the FBCU marketing team. Visit www.firstbasin.com.

Camp Fire West Texas has scheduled a Summer Day Camp for children ages 5-12 from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Aug. 9 at Buice Elementary School, 1800 E. 87th St. Activities include arts and crafts, games, sports, field trips and more. Children must bring a sacked lunch daily. A morning and afternoon snack will be provided. Weekly tuition is $75 per child. Financial assistance is available based on family size and income levels. Call 570-4144 or visit www.campfirewtx.org.

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., is offering a Kids Fitness Summer Pass through Aug. 1, includes access to the OC Sports Center’s indoor pool and water slide all summer, Kids Fitness classes, ZumbAtomic, Kids Battle Ropes, Kid’s Fun & Fitness and more. Cost is $20 per month. Call 335-6348 or visit WranglerSports.com.

Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., offers a free musical performance by song writer/guitarist Charles Silvermand, known for his new acoustic, contemporary folk style, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, through Aug. 15. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

Permian Basin Depression Glass Club meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of each month at First Christian Church, activities building, 601 N. Lee Ave. Call 580-5800.

The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

The Greater Odessa Rotary Club meets for breakfast at 7 a.m. each Tuesday at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 5321 JBS Parkway. Call 559-9489.

Odessa Toastmasters Club No. 7072 meets from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB&T, 618 N. Texas Ave., in the conference room on the second floor. Call 638-1299 or visit tinyurl.com/ycnsd72m or tinyurl.com/yd9fuyfo.

The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

The Grandview Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 401 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled a Summer Sunday Lawn Concert featuring Kairos from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today on the front lawn of the Turner Mansion. The concert is family and pet-friendly. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers. Food trucks will be onsite. Admission is free. Call 683-2882 or visit MuseumSW.org

Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

Pop-Ups meets at 6:30 a.m. Tuesdays at First Presbyterian Church Family Life Center, room 228, 800 W. Texas Ave., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland, has scheduled a free Brown Bag Gardening Series from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Gardening topics include vegetable gardens, lawns and trees, recycling and more. Call 697-4003 or visit www.wtxfoodbank.org.

ALPINE, FORT DAVIS, MARFA, MARATHON & TERLINGUA

Viva Big Bend Music Festival is today in Alpine, Fort Davis, Marfa, Marathon and Terlingua. Festival entertainers will include: Bidi Bidi Banda, Blan Scott, Butch Hancock, Charlie Maxwell, Chrissy Gurrola, Chubby Knuckle Choir, Cold Jackets, Donovan Keith, Doodlin' Hogwallops, Dusty Low, Erika Wennerstrom, Fort Defiance, Freddie Steady Krc, Gina Chavez, Grady Spencer & The Work, Henri Herbert, Hot Texas Swing Band, Jordan Matthew Young, Kody West, Los Pinche Gringos, Mélat, Patricia Vonne, Paul Minor & the West Texas Tycoons, Primo Carrasco, Radio La Chusma, Rainstorm Brother, Rochelle & the Sidewinders, Rosie & The Ramblers, Shawn Pander, Silo Road, Sour Bridges, Sydney Wright, Taylor Young Band, Tessy Lou & The Shotgun Stars, The Iveys, Tribed and True, The Joe Jacksons, Shawn Sahm, John Jorgenson, Bobby Flores, Freddie Steady Krc, The Swifts, Tomar & The FC's, Trio, and Western Youth. To see the festival schedule, lineups and locations, visit http://www.vivabigbend.com/lineup.html. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/y5ou4bkr. To donate or for information about the HHAY, visit www.hihowareyou.org.

ALPINE

Nominations for the 2020 Class of Sul Ross State University Distinguished Alumni will be accepted through Aug. 1. The 2020 Distinguished Alumni inductees will be announced during the homecoming football game against Texas Lutheran University on Oct. 26. Induction ceremonies will take place during the Alumni Gala scheduled for late March at the Pete P. Gallego Center. Visit https://www.sulross.edu/page/1964/distinguished-alumnus-awards.

The Theatre of the Big Bend has scheduled performances of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy by Dan Goggin, at 8:15 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 4 at Sul Ross State University's Kokernot Outdoor Theatre, corner of North Harrison Street and Loop Road, Alpine. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Sul Ross students, faculty and staff get in free with valid ID. Call 432-837-8218 or visit www.sulross.edu/tobb.

ANDREWS

Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523-5911 or 432-664-4150.

MARFA

Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.