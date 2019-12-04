What's Going On Dec. 4

ODESSA

>> Odessa College Theatre, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Little Women Auditions from 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. today. Auditions are open to all students, faculty, and staff. All auditioners should come prepared with a 16 bar song selection. All other audition materials will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/sc3aus7.

>> The Odessa Community Foundation Inc. has scheduled August 31 Task Force Town Hall Meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Odessa College, Saulsbury Campus Center, Second Floor, Zant Room. A Draft Protocol to disburse funds to the estate of the seven deceased and the 25 hospitalized victims will be discussed at the meeting. While the original intent was for funeral and medical expenses, many of those costs have been covered, so this donation will be considered a gift with no tax penalties due to the nature of the situation. The purpose of the Town Hall is to hear from donors, public and victims as to the draft protocol and any other suggestions as to the process. The final protocol and disbursement plan will be decided by the August 31 Task Force. As of Nov. 27, the fund has raised $1,050,583.43. The Draft Protocol is posted at www.odessachamber.com and hard copies will be available at the meeting. The deadline for suggestions is Friday. The final protocol will be available at www.odessachamber.com on Dec. 10. The deadline to donate to the fund is Jan. 20, 2020 and disbursements will begin taking place Jan. 22. Donations may be donated at www.odessachamber.com, mail to Odessa Community Foundation Inc. at P.O. Box 3626, Odessa, TX 79760 or hand deliver to the Odessa Chamber of Commerce at 700 N. Grant, Suite 200. Checks are to be made to Odessa Community Foundation Inc. Re: August 31 Fund. Questions, call Renee Earls, president/CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce at 333-7855.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled fall English classes from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance with a live band featuring Johnny & Suzy from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. today at the VFW, 208 East VFW Lane. Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. There is no smoking or drinking. Call Betty Berry 528-6308.

>> Pease Elementary School, 1800 W. 22nd St., has scheduled Coffee with a Cop at 7:50 a.m. Thursday. Call tinyurl.com/txxpezx.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. The ceremony kicks off Starbright Village with carolers, dancers, hot chocolate, and the lighting of the official community Christmas tree. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> Hospice of Midland and Hospice of Odessa has scheduled Surviving the Holidays Grief Support from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 801 W. Fourth St. Call Chaplin Clark Racca at 661-2181 or email at cracca@hospiceofmidland.org.

>> H-E-B Feast of Sharing is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway. In addition to a holiday meal there will be music, arts and crafts and kids activities. The dinner may even feature an appearance by Santa himself. Visit tinyurl.com/wqcwmga.

>> The 40 Something Cowgirls of Stanton has scheduled a BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 7 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. More than 75 wild horses and burros will be available for adoption. Fees start at $25. Call 866-468-7826.

>> Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled a Women's Christmas Connect Christmas Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. There will be soup and a stuffed sock exchange. Childcare will be available upon request for children 11 & under at the cost of $5 per child (includes food; max $10 per family). Sign up or call by today to reserve a spot for your child. For food ordering purposes, you must sign up in advance. Call 332-2559.

>> Kingdom Church, 3002 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Wonder: Sisterhood Christmas Event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be dinner, worship, prizes and a special guest speaker. Cost is $20 a ticket. Call 272-1080 or visit tinyurl.com/qsrmhdh or www.kingdomodessa.com.

>> Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a dance featuring Johnny & Suzy from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. A reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Call 550-9696.

>> The University of Texas Permian Basin Men's Basketball has scheduled its second annual Toy Toss Stuff The Office through Friday at UTPB STEM Academy, 4901 E. University Blvd. Donated new or gently used toys will benefit the UTPB basketball's annual toy drive that will be given to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Visit tinyurl.com/tlypzrt.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market has been scheduled Friday through Sunday at Parks Legado Town Center, 7260 E. Highway 191. Hours are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For updates text TREE to 77222. Visit tinyurl.com/u2dpo2m.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Dec. 21. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> The Museum of the Southwest will present Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available to the public through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Visit www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512-440-1991.

>> Odessa Toastmasters Club meets at noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at BB& T Bank, second floor conference room, 618 N. Texas Ave. Visit www.toastmasters. org.

>> The Odessa Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room. Call 335-6684.

>> The Odessa Westside Lions Club meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Westwood Baptist Church, 2600 E. Eighth St.

>> The Permian Basin Community Service Organization meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mi Piaci Italian Restaurant, 2607 N. Grandview Ave. Call 210-7234.

>> The Odessa East Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd. Call 559-0976.

>> The Odessa Downtown Lions Club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the club building, 1101 N. Whitaker Ave.

>> The Odessa Optimist Club meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Odessa College’s Saulsbury Student Center, downstairs private dining room. Visitors are welcome. Call 362-1964.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland Chamber of Commerce and The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have scheduled a Holiday Evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Midland College, Allison Fine Arts Building, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. There will be a Frito Pie fundraiser benefiting MC Students in Philanthropy. Cost is $7 for large bowl and $5 for small bowl. There will also be an MC student fall semester art exhibit and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. visit with Santa. Digital pictures will be emailed to parents within one week. Complimentary refreshments will be included. MC Student Showstoppers will perform. Holiday gifts down the Art Hallway. Call 685-4554. Visit midland.edu.

>> Medical Center Hospital, Center For Health & Wellness, 8050 E. Highway 191, has scheduled 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's, an educational program, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in Classroom A. RSVP to 570-9191 ext 8031 or visit bit.ly/mchlOsigns. Visit alz.org/CRF to explore additional education programs.

>> The Midland Humane Coalition has scheduled Yappy Hour Chip Clinic at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland. The cost is $20 per chip and there are no additional fees to register or update information throughout your pet's lifetime. Visit tinyurl.com/rpxmnmv. Microchip information, visit tinyurl.com/r9s7spq. Chip website for registration is idtag.com

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Christmas with The Nelsons, on Thursday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> Rockin Rodeo, 4400 N. Big Spring St., Midland, has scheduled Josh Ward to perform Thursday. Doors open at 8 p.m. Visit rockinrodeomidland.com.

>> Midland College has scheduled a First Friday Science Lecture featuring John Anderson at noon Friday in the MC Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room. Admission is free. Bring your own lunch. Visit midland.edu.

>> The 10th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes is set for 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday in both Midland and Odessa that go all out in decorating for Christmas. This year there are some returning favs as well as new homes in each city. There is also a stop to see Santa along the way and get your picture made with him. There are also auction items in each home on the tour. For sponsorship opportunities email Jamie@addyshope.com. Tickets are available for sale. Call the Addy's Hope Adoption Agency at 432-897-1503 or email hollyann@addyshope.com. Visit tinyurl.com/uy5rdnj.

>> Club Arriba, 1006 S. Midkiff Road, Midland, has scheduled Elida Reyna Y Avante to perform at 8 p.m. Friday. Visit tinyurl.com/swb2p3h.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> West Texas Talkers meets at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Midland Claydesta, conference room, 3617 N. Big Spring St., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Toastmasters Club meets at noon Thursdays at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 208 S. Marienfeld St. Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> Permian Basin Poetry Society meets for open mic night at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Brew Street, 4610 N. Garfield, Midland. The society and others will be sharing poetry, spoken word, music and comedy. Admission is free. Email permianbasinpoetrysociety@gmail.com or visit Poetrysocietyoftexas.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Albino Gomez’s Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition will be showcasing a comic book “Finally Independent” through Friday at the Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. A closing reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Email Gomez at axg13ci@sulross.edu.