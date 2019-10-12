What's Going On Oct. 12

ODESSA

>> LULAC West Texas has been scheduled at 7 p.m. today at La Margarita Festival Grounds. Call 349-9840, 894-8128 or 770-9423.

>> BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight today, Oct. 18-19, 25-26, 30-31, Nov. 1. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

>> AARP has scheduled Smart Driver Course has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Learn defensive driving techniques, proven safety strategies, new traffic laws and rules of the road. There are no tests to pass. Cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for non-members. Pay by check to AARP. Registration is required. Seating is limited. To register, call Volunteer Instructor Lisa Planter at 295-2491. Visit tinyurl.com/yy9hkku4.

>> The city of Odessa has scheduled a Code Enforcement Fall Community Block Party from 9 a.m. to noon today at Grace Christian Fellowship, 3450 Billy Hext Road. The event will present a special salute to Odessa Code Enforcement Officers and a tribute to breast cancer survivors. There will be door prizes, food, entertainment, jumpers, games, face painting, vendors and so much more. Volunteers are always welcomed. To volunteer or for more information, call 335-4680 or 335-4820. Visit tinyurl.com/yykxz7e9.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Family Movie Time 3 p.m. today. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> The American Legion Post 430 has scheduled a dance fundraiser featuring Joe Trevino to support Veterans affairs, Americanism, and youth programs from 8 p.m. to midnight today in the big hall. Admission is $10 per person. Call 332-5582.

>> WWE Live has been scheduled at 7:30 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum. Double main events include Summerslam Rematch with WWE Champion KOFI Kingston vs. Randy Orton and Street Fight with Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe. Also included Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley, Ali, Finn Balor, Elias, Charlotte Flair and many favorite WWE Superstars. Tickets are $15. Visit boxofficesolutions.net

>> Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St., has scheduled the Best Christmas Pageant Auditions at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Four adult males, six adult females, eight boys, nine girls and 3-4 smaller children. Call 362-2329 or visit permianplayhouse.com or tinyurl.com/y5n2z29a.

>> Dia de los Heroes has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the University of Texas Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd. UTPB student Richard Ortiz will be the speaker. The UTPB Veterans Association will post the colors and UTPB Band will play the taps. To add departed veterans, visit https://forms.gle/1JKujTdeqvhRRPNH9. To verify a name is on the list please email artleal3@gmail.com. Visit tinyurl.com/yynoymhd.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled Toddler Story Time at 10:30 a.m. and Read to Felix the Therapy Dog 4:30 p.m. Monday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers. Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1 by visiting arborday.org/oncor. The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall. Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15. The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering. Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue. Go online to apply or for more information. Visit hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

>> The Monday Senior Bridge Club meets from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the Northside Senior Center, 13th Street and Adams Avenue. Call 337-5281.

>> Medical Center Health System has scheduled Weight Loss Seminars from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness, classroom B, 8050 Highway 191. Call 640-1283 or visit www.mchodessa.com.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Senior Life Midland has scheduled the 30th annual Texas Size Garage Sale benefitting Midland Meals On Wheels today-13 at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive, Midland. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Sponsorships are available. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, call 689-6693. Visit seniorlifemidland.org.

>> The 19th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Cook Off, IBCA and CASI sanctioned, has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at the American Legion, 401 Veterans Park Lane, Midland. Power of Pink Bake sale will start at 10 a.m. Visit tinyurl.com/y5eftbed.

>> Banks of America West Texas Regional Championship has been scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. today at Grande Communications Stadium, 801 TX-250-LOOP S, Midland. Odessa High School goes on at 9:15 a.m. and Permian High School at 3:45 p.m. First performing finalist band is set for 7:45 p.m. Finale presentation of awards is set for 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $31 for a day pass, $21 for prelims or $21 for finals. Discounts are offered for students, military, and seniors (65+) on-site at the box office only. There is a $5 charge for parking at this event. Visit tinyurl.com/y5of5q4m.

>> Permian Basin Bookies has scheduled a Permian Basin Writers Workshop at 8 a.m. today and Sunday at Midland College, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland. Visit permianbasinwritersworkshop.org.

>> Comanche Trails Wood Turners meeting from 10 a.m. to noon today at George Hancock’s shop, 1709 Clark St., Midland. Jim Burk will demonstrate making an inlet star on the wood lathe. The public is welcome to all demonstrations. Call 439-5343.

>> H-E-B True Texas BBQ will donate 15% of customers total barbeque order purchase to The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. today at H-E-B True Texas BBQ, 2501 W. University Blvd., and at HEB, 5407 Andrews Highway, Midland. The program serves more than 200 Permian Basin adults each year with services in English Language Learning, Adult Education and Literacy, and Digital Literacy. Let the cashier know you are there to support PBALC. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pprpz7.

>> Hearts Abide has scheduled a remembrance celebration of babies gone too soon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Yucca Theater, 208 N. Colorado St., Midland. A live musical and dance performance will be included. To register your baby, visit www.heartsabide.org. Visit tinyurl.com/y2563rxq.

>> Masterchef Junior Live, based on the hit culinary competition series Masterchef Junior on Fox, has been scheduled for Monday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland. Call 552-4430 or visit wagnernoel.com.

>> The Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave, Midland, will present the Pickwick Players Frankenstein today and Sunday. Shows are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets visit www.mctmidland.org.

>> The Eighty Eights Dueling Pianos are scheduled to perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 1-2, Dec. 27-28 at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Business I-20, Midland. Table reservations are available. call 806-441-0681. Visit tinyurl.com/y5zhdnaf.

>> Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today, Oct. 18-19, 25-26, 30-31 at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 15, and Nov. 18. This STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming is a great way to kids excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403. To register, visit pbpetro.org/building-bots/.

>> Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Topic Meeting on Thursdays in portable building B at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

>> Tall City meets at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. every two weeks alternating on Mondays and Thursdays at Chevron Corp Building, 6301 Deauville Blvd., Midland. Visit www.toastmasters.org.

>> The Midland Gem and Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled “Open Shop Night” for members and the public from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays. Guests can watch members cut rocks and work on lapidary projects. Visit www.midlandgemandmineral.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross student-artist Brandon Apodaca will be displaying digital paintings of monsters and fears for his Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone exhibition. Eerie Day Life will run from Monday through Oct. 25 in the Art Gallery of the Francois Fine Arts Building, Alpine. There will be an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. This exhibition is not suitable for the very young. Apodaca has created digital paintings of people’s fears, imaginary monsters and unsettling situations. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email brandonalexapodaca@yahoo.com.

FORT STOCKTON

>> Eric Hisaw and Snotty Hicks are scheduled to perform today at the Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. All ages welcomed. Visit thegaragetx.com.

GARDENDALE

>> MiniMe Boutique & Market Series, 16132 N. Pecan Ave., Gardendale, has scheduled a MEGA Market & Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26. The event will include the aannual cook off competition, trick or treating all day, costume contest, obstacle course, pumpkin painting and carving contests, evening haunted hay rides, sack races and three legged races, live music and tailgating, playground for the kids and charity auction benefitting the Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department. For more info on participating in the live music or becoming a sponsor, call 432-638-1210. To sign up for the cook-off competition at www.minimeb.com/cookoff. Vendors may apply at http://minimemobileboutique.com/apply. Admission is free. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yymw9yr9.

MARFA

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, will present the first solo museum exhibition in the United States of noted Brazilian artist Solange Pessoa Nov. 15-spring 2020. An opening reception and musical performance will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 and an exhibition walkthrough at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Admission is free. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit ballroommarfa.org.

STANTON

>> Old Sorehead Trade Days has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Stanton. Visit https://www.stantontex.com.

CARLSBAD, N.M.

>> The Permian Road Safety Coalition has scheduled its Q4 Road Safety Forum Oct. 23 at the Pecos River Village Conference Center, 711 Muscatel Ave., Carlsbad, N.M. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. MST. The forum will begin promptly at 10:45 a.m. and conclude by 1 p.m. A complimentary lunch will be provided. The forum agenda includes a district road project update from the New Mexico Department of Transportation, a formal introduction and overview of PRSC, and a best practices sharing by a safety technology company. Register at tinyurl.com/y6exb39q.