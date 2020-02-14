What's Going On Feb. 14

ODESSA

>> West Texas Talent Entertainment has scheduled a Valentine's Day Dinner, Music and a Show at 7 p.m. today and at 8 p.m. Saturday at Dee's Bistro and Grill, 622 N. Lee Ave. Cost is $84.99 per couple includes four course buffet (appetizers, soup/salad & desserts). Entrees' include: Chicken Picata, Shrimp Scampi and Beef Marsal. Music can be requested to be sung at your table or to your date. The 2020 theme is Music from The Movies. Music provided by Tasha Bone', Sonya Cortez, Kaylee Cochran, Reina Rey and Prisila Hernandez. Then at 8:30 p.m. comedy sketch will be presented from “Shall We? or this is not how it happened in Sleepless in Seattle” All Brenda wants to do is meet the man of her dreams at the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day. But, nothing ever goes right for Brenda. Starring Harim Flores, Kelcie Cowan, Mino Cortez, Daniel R. Ryan III, Lorrie Norris, Sonya Cortez and Karen Griffin. Call 978-7405 or visit west-texas-talent.ticketleap.com or tinyurl.com/uat22lg.

>> Bone Marrow Drive for Ruby Benevedes has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4 Wheel Parts, Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St. Ruby is 3-years old and has been diagnosed with leukemia. She is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Donors are needed for a quick and painless mouth swab to find out if they are a bone marrow match. Visit tinyurl.com/wk2sh83.

>> Adinvita, 619 N. Grant Ave., Suite 200, has scheduled open enrollment for pre-k3 & 4 through eighth grades begins on Monday. School begins Aug. 19. To enroll and/or schedule a tour, call 305-9566. Visit adinvita.org.

>> The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder through April 5. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23. Call 550-9696.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> Art Dine & Dance, Father/Daughter - Mother/Son Family Fun, has been scheduled from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at the Main Street Venue, 101 W. Parker Ave., Midland. The event will include art activity, dinner, dance and photo booth. Cost is $40 admits 2. To RSVP, call 432-212-8104.

>> The Knight of Columbus Council 16391 San Miguel Arcangel has scheduled a Valentines Dinner and Dance at 7 p.m. Saturday at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church, 1100 Camp St., Midland. Tickets are $30. Visit tinyurl.com/ulxklvj.

>> Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2020–2021 scholarship application cycle. Beginning Jan. 1, students and counselors were able to view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks. The application deadline is March 31. Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. For more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with PBAF, visit www.pabf.org or call 617-3213.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center is now enrolling for spring classes Mondays through Thursdays, through April 23. PBALC’s trained staff and volunteer instructors work with students to develop their reading and writing, English Language, and basic computer skills in a small group class setting. Classes at PBALC’s, 1709 W. Wall St., Midland. Classes are open to adults ages 18 and older. Students are required to pay a once-yearly enrollment fee of $25. Call 682-9693 ext. 402 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. To apply, visit https://pbalc.org/permian-basin-adult-literacy-students/.

>> Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the Thomas Collection exhibition through April 26. The collection was started by long-time Midlander Bennie Sue Thomas and was greatly expanded by her son, George Thomas, who passed away in 2018. He shared his mother’s enthusiasm for Western art and became especially interested in the Taos Society of Artists, a group of 12 Western artists painting primarily Native American and pioneer life scenes. He was an avid collector of Ernest Martin Hennings and Eanger Irving Couse, the Taos Society of Artists' first president. The collection also contains works by Clark Hulings, Doug Hyde and Allan Houser. Call 683-2882 ext. 304 or visit museumsw.org.

ANDREWS

>> Andrews Senior Center, 310 W. Broadway St., Andrews, has scheduled a senior dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Bring a dish to share for potluck. Admission is $6. Call 432-523- 5911 or 432-664-4150.