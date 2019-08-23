What's Going On Aug. 23

ODESSA

>> The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the second annual Clay Shoot to End Hunger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Jake's Clays, 13301 FM-1379, Midland. One in 10 will win a custom engraved limited edition Browning C CXS 12 gauge over/under. Shoot will be limited to 240 shooters. Sponsorship information available. Call 570-0290 or visit tinyurl.com/y5dtddgx.

>> Taco Villa, 1710 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a car show from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per car for pre-registration by Aug. 19 or $30 on the day of the event. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. Plaques will be presented to the Top 10 Cars. Visit tinyurl.com/y5tdjjjh.

>> The second annual OHS Band Boosters Mattress Fundraiser has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Gwin Park, 1015 N. County Road West. Exclusive mattress brands: Simmons Beautyrest Black, BeautySleep, Restonic, Tranquility, Wellsville and more will be available for sale. Even adjustable frames, luxurious memory foam pillows and mattress protectors. Every purchase benefits the Broncho band. Visit tinyurl.com/y4awm6tz.

>> Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center are currently taking enrollment for fall English classes at Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St. Classes will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Sept.18. Enrollment is $25. Children K-5th grade can attend Bible classes provided by Odessa Bible Church if childcare is needed (childcare is not provided by or affiliated with Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center). Pre-enrollment is required. For those who are a non-English speaker looking to improve their English, call 682-9693 ext 204 or email hsmith@pbalc.org. Enroll at tinyurl.com/y3hhjka3.

>> Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

>> M.A.D. Children has scheduled classes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Register from noon to 6 p.m. daily at M.A.D., 810 N. Dixie Blvd. Call 272-5834 or 272-5812 or 325-455-4990.

>> The Permian Basin Genealogical Society meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month, except for November and December, at Lincoln Tower Ballroom, 311 W. Fourth St. Call Barbara Wilson at 332-8221 or visit www.permiangen.org or www.facebook.com/permianbasingenealogicalsociety.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the WTX Street Rod Poker Run benefiting Alzheimer's Association starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum. Participants will travel thereafter to the CAF Museum at the Air Terminal then end at The Destination, 1705 W. Industrial Ave., Midland. They will get maps and cards at each stop. Poker Run entry fee is $10 per person due at the door at The Destination. All ages are welcome for the Poker Run. Awards will be presented. The evening will continue with Joe Trevino Band from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Destination. Must 21 or older to attend. For more information about the Poker Run, call 352-0913. Visit tinyurl.com/yymptua4 or tinyurl.com/yychpzyf.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled "MJ Live" Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at 8 p.m. Saturday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or visit www.wagnernoel.com.

>> Men Next Door Uncovered, a Magic Mike experience, will take place starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Reserve located inside Double Tree by Hilton Midland Plaza, 117 W. Wall St., Midland. Tickets are limited. Visit tinyurl.com/y2w6w665.

>> Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled All Hands On Deck! Show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

>> La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191, Midland, has scheduled The Destructores Mexican Rodeo, Jaripeo En La Sangre and El Recodor Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. Visit www.haciendamidland.com.

>> The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, are now taking registrations for Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

>> The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

ALPINE

>> Sul Ross State University has scheduled the inaugural Camp Brand’Em for all new students at 11 a.m. Saturday will continue throughout the weekend at the Pete P. Gallego Center on the Sul Ross Campus, Alpine. Parents and family are invited to join the students and attend the President’s Brunch also beginning at 11 a.m. This is an opportunity for new students to meet fellow students and compete for Sul Ross swag. Call the Office of New Student Programs at 432-837-8342 or email futurelobos@sulross.edu. Register online at tinyurl.com/y5lgvud5.

FORT STOCKTON

>> The Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Comanche Springs Rodeo today through Sunday at the Pecos County Coliseum, Fort Stockton. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a rodeo queen pageant, rodeo parade (10 a.m. Saturday starting at Zero Stone Park), Mutton Bustin and a free concert featuring The Honky Tonkers and The Whiskey Brothers. Adult advance tickets are $10. Tickets at door are $12. Kids advance tickets for ages 6-10 are $4 or at the door $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Visit tinyurl.com/y4zq6qlk.

MARFA

>> The 24 Hour Plays volunteer cast and crew meeting will take place at 8 p.m. Friday at the Crowley Theater, 98 S. Austin St., Marfa. Participants will write, direct, rehearse and act in six one-act plays within a 24-hour period. Anyone who wants to be involved as an actor, writer, director and/or stage crew is invited to join Marfa Live Arts at this meeting. No previous theater experience is necessary. Email erogers@marfalivearts.org with inquiries or to say “Yes, I want in.”

>> Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.