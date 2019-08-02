Adkins, Boxmasters in concert in Midland

Trace Adkins is no newcomer to the country music scene, obviously, with more than 11 million albums sold in his 20 years as a certified star.

West Texans can get a taste of that sound in a 7:30 p.m. Sunday concert at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $54 to $84 at wagnernoel.com and the event will also feature Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters.

Adkins, in his press materials, talks the adrenaline rush of performing and recording.

“That is still my favorite thing to do in this business. Go into the studio with just some lyrics and a melody and then let the finest musicians in the world help take it and turn it into something magical. It liberates me. I just dig it!”

Working with some of Nashville’s most respected songwriters, Adkins continues to find ways to connect with his fans through music while recording what he describes as autobiographical songs throughout his career. “Over the years people have asked me ‘How could we get to know you?’ Well, if you really wanted to know who Trace Adkins is go back and listen to the album cuts on the records I’ve done over my career. Those are the songs that reflect where I was in my head at the time I made that record.”

The Grammy nominated artists is a CMT and ACM award winner with nearly 200 million YouTube plays.

Joining Adkins for the Wagner performance is Academy Award-winning actor and musician Billy Bob Thorton and the Boxmasters.

Axs.com reviewed the group in 2018 calling them outstanding. “Kirk McKim gave the fans some superb shredding particularly notable on “I’ll Make Ye Dance” and the tasty intro to “Away Away.” Dave Fowler on bass and Erik Rhodes on drums rounded out the band.

“The entire band is hot and tight. If you see them live, you couldn’t find a more talented bunch with great comradery to match….Thornton has proved that he is a prolific songwriter of raw and gritty lyrics. His songs represent a thoughtful dark humor at its best.”