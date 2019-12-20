Nutcracker on stage at Wagner Noël

It’s a holiday tradition in the Permian Basin for Midland Festival Ballet to bring the Christmas magic of “The Nutcracker” to life.

This year is no different as they celebrate their 26th annual production of the classic with a cast of more than 100 local performers alongside Houston Ballet Principal Dancers Karina González and Ian Casady will perform the roles of Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier.

González trained at Gustavo Franklin Ballet School in Venezuela and joined the Houston Ballet in 2010 and was promoted to principal in 2013. The houstonballet.org website details that her favorite ballets are “Romeo & Juliet” and “Don Quixote.” She listed landing the role of Aurora in “The Sleeping Beauty” as a defining moment in her career.

She has danced principal roles in “Cinderella,” “Dracula,” “The Great Gatsby” and others. González has been a guest artist at the Gala International Colombia (2006) and at the New York International Ballet Competition’s Gala (2009).

González has also guested with Ballet Estable del Teatro Colon in Argentina and participated in the Career Transition For Dancers’ 26th Anniversary Jubilee in New York and The Festival de Danza Cordoba in Mexico. In the summer of 2012, she performed with the International Ballet Gala in Malaysia and was invited as a guest artist with Michele Wiles and Charles Askegard’s up and coming company Ballet Next at the Joyce Theater in NYC.

Casady is the Anita B. Stude Principal Dancer and is from California. He joined the Houston Ballet in 1998 and was promoted to principal in 2007 and his favorite role is that of Ghost in “Ghost Dances.”

He has performed in “Swan Song,” “Rooster,” “Intimate Pages” and “Hush.” Casady was a finalist at the 2002 International Ballet Competition in Jackson, Mississippi. He has a wife, Tyann, who is a former soloist with Houston Ballet, and a 5 year-old daughter, Emily, who wants to be a ballerina and a veterinarian.

‘THE NUTCRACKER’

Once the clock strikes midnight Clara travels through a world of battling mice and toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes, and the wonderful Land of Sweets.

Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies will be played by the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale during “The Nutcracker.”

Performances of The Nutcracker are about two hours long including a 20 minute intermission.

Sponsors include the Arts Council of Midland, Odessa Arts, and Texas Commission on the Arts, and this project is sponsored in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Midland Festival Ballet is a non-profit ballet company founded by Judy Coleman in 1993 and composed of Permian Basin student dancers ages 11-18. Company members attend classes and rehearse an average of 20 hours per week, perform in Midland Festival Ballet’s productions, participate in community outreach programming, and attend Regional Dance America/Southwest festivals. At its founding in 1993, Midland Festival Ballet became the resident company of Coleman Academy, in 2009 Midland Festival Ballet took full responsibility for the ballet school and it became a part of the non-profit organization. Midland Festival Ballet now presents two full-length ballet productions each season in addition to smaller outreach performances.