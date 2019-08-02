Grammy winners in concert at Wagner

These guys have really full trophy cases.

They are Grand Ole Opry members, five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, four-time Dove Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners).

Dailey & Vincent will present their award-winning sound to the Permian Basin with a 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 concert at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $49 to $79 and are available online at wagnernoel.com

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent play American music - bluegrass, traditional country and gospel. They are now on season three of their nationally broadcast television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show on RFD-TV.”

The duo spent a decade spent performing together with more than 1,000 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert.” Their latest live CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and stayed there for more than 15 weeks.

Both grew up with a love for music, their website at daileyandvincent.com details.

Dailey grew up singing and playing with family and regional groups all over Tennessee and Kentucky prior to joining Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver in 1998 as lead, baritone and tenor singer. The band won 13 IBMA Awards including seven Vocal Group of the Year awards and earned four Grammy and five Dove Award nominations. Dailey has recorded with Dolly Parton, appeared on five Gaither Homecoming DVD’s, was a guest on Ricky Skaggs’ Grammy-winning Brand New Strings album, as well as dozens of other guest performances and collaborations to his credit.

Vincent, like Dailey, was involved with music at an early age. He started singing at age 3 and playing music at age 6 as part of his family band, The Sally Mountain Show, along with sister Rhonda Vincent. As a member of Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder for more than 10 years, he won five Grammy Awards and eight IBMA Awards for Instrumental Group of the Year. He has performance and recording credits with dozens of artists including Dolly Parton, Nora Jones, Emmylou Harris, Earl Scruggs, Bruce Hornsby, Vince Gill, John Hartford, and many more. As well as producer credits on Grammy nominated projects with Rhonda Vincent, Susie Luchsinger, Cherryholmes and Hunter Berry.

The band includes Aaron McCune, Patrick McAvinue, Bob Mummert, Gavin Largent, Josh Cobb and Blaine Johnson.