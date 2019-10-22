  • October 22, 2019

Shakespeare Festival returns to the Globe - Odessa American: Ticket

e-Edition Subscribe

Shakespeare Festival returns to the Globe

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 3:39 pm

Shakespeare Festival returns to the Globe By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

The Bard returns to the Basin next month with the fourth annual Odessa Shakespeare Festival at Odessa College’s Globe Theater.

The event is a collaborative effort between Odessa Arts, Odessa College and the Texas Shakespeare Festival, Odessa Arts executive director Randy Ham said.

“ The Southwest Shakespeare Festival ran, I believe, from the 1960s through the end of the 1990s, and then took a hiatus,” Ham said. “We approached Odessa College four years ago and said, ‘There’s not very much Shakespeare being done in our replica of the Globe Theater. What can we do to help fix that?’ Through our partnership with Odessa College, we were able to bring the Odessa Shakespeare Festival back to life.”

This year, the Kilgore-based Texas Shakespeare Festival troupe will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Julius Caesar” at the 375-seat Globe, continuing a relationship that began with the Odessa revival.

“ We were talking to OC about the best way to present Shakespeare not only as a cultural offering, but as an educational offering,” Ham said. “I got a flyer in the mail from the Texas Shakespeare Festival talking about their presentation that is specifically aimed at schools.

“ It’s professional actors who have been trained in Shakespeare doing these shows.”

Ham said the program fits in well with the educational goals of area school districts, noting that Andrews ISD has brought all of its third- and fourth-grade classes each of the past three years.

“ We get feedback from the schools about what they’re studying so that we can provide study guides and material,” Ham said. “What we do is most effective with what educators are teaching.”

The festival gets under way at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 with the first of five days of performances for school groups. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be staged each morning through Nov. 8 with “Julius Caesar” performed each day at 12:30 p.m. Performances are each scheduled to last one hour, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

Tickets for the weekday sessions are $5 per student or educator. Ham said the Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday morning shows (Nov. 5-6 and 8) have already sold out. The Tuesday afternoon staging of “Julius Caesar” has the most remaining seats available of the school performances, Ham said.

In addition, public performances of each play are scheduled with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” set for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and Julius Caesar at 7 p.m. Nov 9. Tickets for both performances are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and educators. Odessa College students, faculty and staff will be admitted free with ID.

For more information, contact Odessa Arts by telephone at (432) 337-1492, or by email at asst@odessaarts.org.

Posted in on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 3:39 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: SSW at 12mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 84°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]