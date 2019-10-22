Shakespeare Festival returns to the Globe

The Bard returns to the Basin next month with the fourth annual Odessa Shakespeare Festival at Odessa College’s Globe Theater.

The event is a collaborative effort between Odessa Arts, Odessa College and the Texas Shakespeare Festival, Odessa Arts executive director Randy Ham said.

“ The Southwest Shakespeare Festival ran, I believe, from the 1960s through the end of the 1990s, and then took a hiatus,” Ham said. “We approached Odessa College four years ago and said, ‘There’s not very much Shakespeare being done in our replica of the Globe Theater. What can we do to help fix that?’ Through our partnership with Odessa College, we were able to bring the Odessa Shakespeare Festival back to life.”

This year, the Kilgore-based Texas Shakespeare Festival troupe will perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Julius Caesar” at the 375-seat Globe, continuing a relationship that began with the Odessa revival.

“ We were talking to OC about the best way to present Shakespeare not only as a cultural offering, but as an educational offering,” Ham said. “I got a flyer in the mail from the Texas Shakespeare Festival talking about their presentation that is specifically aimed at schools.

“ It’s professional actors who have been trained in Shakespeare doing these shows.”

Ham said the program fits in well with the educational goals of area school districts, noting that Andrews ISD has brought all of its third- and fourth-grade classes each of the past three years.

“ We get feedback from the schools about what they’re studying so that we can provide study guides and material,” Ham said. “What we do is most effective with what educators are teaching.”

The festival gets under way at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 with the first of five days of performances for school groups. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be staged each morning through Nov. 8 with “Julius Caesar” performed each day at 12:30 p.m. Performances are each scheduled to last one hour, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer session.

Tickets for the weekday sessions are $5 per student or educator. Ham said the Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday morning shows (Nov. 5-6 and 8) have already sold out. The Tuesday afternoon staging of “Julius Caesar” has the most remaining seats available of the school performances, Ham said.

In addition, public performances of each play are scheduled with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” set for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and Julius Caesar at 7 p.m. Nov 9. Tickets for both performances are $15 for general admission and $5 for students and educators. Odessa College students, faculty and staff will be admitted free with ID.

For more information, contact Odessa Arts by telephone at (432) 337-1492, or by email at asst@odessaarts.org.