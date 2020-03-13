Main Street Live scheduled in May

Basin PBS announced this week its annual Main Street Live will be back for 2020.

The Basin PBS Street Dance is coming back to Downtown Midland on May 28 in front of the Basin PBS studio at 203 N. Main St.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will headline. The five-time Grammy-winner is a platinum recording artist and a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association as well as a Grand Ole Opry star, musician and songwriter.

Stuart is known for a traditional style of music but also for an eclectic merging of rockabilly, honky tonk and traditional country music, his website details. Hits include: The Whiskey Ain’t Workin, Burn Me Down, Hillbilly Rock and others.

Opening for Stuart will be Scott Kirby and Gary Green. Kirby has a long history as a singer, songwriter and guitarist with a history of sharing the stage with musical greats such as Jimmy Buffett, Carole King and others. Press materials detail that he is one of the most requested artists on Sirius XM Radio Margaritaville.

Kirby is joined by Gary Green, the World Harmonica Champion of 1987. Green has also shared the stage with John McCutchen, Tom Rush, Jimmy Buffett and others. Green has also performed at the Grand Ole Opry and Nashville’s Ryman Theatre.

“Basin PBS is thrilled to be able to host musical greats such as Marty Stuart, Scott Kirby and Gary Green for our 2020 Main Street Live event,” Basin PBS General Manager and CEO Laura Wolf stated in a press release.

“This really has become a one of a kind concert event for our communities and just like everything else we do, Basin PBS wants to make sure everyone is able to have a seat in the audience. We have sponsor levels that are available to fit every budget, plus single tickets are very reasonable for a concert of this level. We can’t wait to see everyone on May 28.”

Tickets are on the Basin PBS Facebook page, Eventbrite or the Basin PBS website. General admission tickets are $70 and do not include drinks or food. A cash bar, provided by The Buffalo Nickel, will be available. No outside food, drinks or coolers are permitted.

Sponsorships and tables are also available. Call 432-563-5728 or email lwolf@basinpbs.org. There are a variety of prices. All sponsor and VIP tables include dinner, provided by Wolfman Catering and drink tickets.

Top sponsors & VIP will also enjoy an after-party inside the Basin PBS studio following Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. After-party goers will enjoy additional music by Scott Kirby & Gary Green.

Basin PBS is a community owned and operated 501(c)(3) non-profit service to the Permian Basin. Donations to Basin PBS are tax deductible and help promote life-long learning through local public television educational.