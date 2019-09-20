  • September 20, 2019

No instruments needed here - Odessa American: Ticket

e-Edition Subscribe

No instruments needed here

Home Free in concert at Wagner

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: Home Free in the Dive Bar Saints World Tour.
  • When: 8 p.m. Tuesday with doors open at 7.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $29.75 to $52.75 at wagnernoel.com
More Information

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 3:30 am

No instruments needed here Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Called country music’s only real a cappella group, Home Free, is bringing their Dive Bar Saints World Tour to the Wagner Noël on Tuesday.

While many argue about what is real or old school country – no one can argue that the five men who form Home Free have an ingenious way to get around those kinds of arguments: just ditch the instrumentation altogether.

The group’s website, homefreemusic.com, details that the group is country music’s only real a cappella group.

Home Free is touring to support their fourth studio album, Dive Bar Saints, and there are a lot of new wrinkles to their story. Band members via their website assure fans that this latest release remains instrument free.

“We’re completely a cappella. At all times,” Tim Foust said via the site. Foust is the bass voice player. “Never say never,” he adds, asked if they might ever consider giving Nashville’s finest studio musicians some employment, “but that’s what sets us apart. I mean, when we collaborated with Charlie Daniels, we let him play his fiddle, but that’s about it.”

Home Free had been on a major label ever since finding national fame via NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” the a cappella competition show they won in 2013, after more than a decade on the road. This new album, though, is coming out on Home Free Records, which will be distributed by The Orchard globally.

“I really do feel like this is a turning point for us,” said Rob Lundquist, the group’s tenor harmony singer on the band’s site. “It’s the first time where we are going to have more original content than covers. It feels great now that we’ve had the community of songwriters actually coming to us and presenting us with songs that they wanted to be on the album. But it’s coming from within, too — Tim, our bass singer, co-wrote a couple of songs, and Austin Brown, our high tenor, co-wrote a couple songs.”

Home Free’s primary “platform” has been YouTube, where they’ve racked up 306 million views to date.

Diana Ross asked the group to perform at her 75th birthday party, after she discovered their video covering her hit song, “Love Train.”

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, September 20, 2019 3:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
71°
Humidity: 71%
Winds: E at 9mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 72°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 84°/Low 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 88°/Low 68°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]