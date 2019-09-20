No instruments needed here

Called country music’s only real a cappella group, Home Free, is bringing their Dive Bar Saints World Tour to the Wagner Noël on Tuesday.

While many argue about what is real or old school country – no one can argue that the five men who form Home Free have an ingenious way to get around those kinds of arguments: just ditch the instrumentation altogether.

The group’s website, homefreemusic.com, details that the group is country music’s only real a cappella group.

Home Free is touring to support their fourth studio album, Dive Bar Saints, and there are a lot of new wrinkles to their story. Band members via their website assure fans that this latest release remains instrument free.

“We’re completely a cappella. At all times,” Tim Foust said via the site. Foust is the bass voice player. “Never say never,” he adds, asked if they might ever consider giving Nashville’s finest studio musicians some employment, “but that’s what sets us apart. I mean, when we collaborated with Charlie Daniels, we let him play his fiddle, but that’s about it.”

Home Free had been on a major label ever since finding national fame via NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” the a cappella competition show they won in 2013, after more than a decade on the road. This new album, though, is coming out on Home Free Records, which will be distributed by The Orchard globally.

“I really do feel like this is a turning point for us,” said Rob Lundquist, the group’s tenor harmony singer on the band’s site. “It’s the first time where we are going to have more original content than covers. It feels great now that we’ve had the community of songwriters actually coming to us and presenting us with songs that they wanted to be on the album. But it’s coming from within, too — Tim, our bass singer, co-wrote a couple of songs, and Austin Brown, our high tenor, co-wrote a couple songs.”

Home Free’s primary “platform” has been YouTube, where they’ve racked up 306 million views to date.

Diana Ross asked the group to perform at her 75th birthday party, after she discovered their video covering her hit song, “Love Train.”