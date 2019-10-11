'Godspell' opens tonight

The director of the Permian Playhouse’s presentation of the musical “Godspell” says it has everything that people love – laughter, excitement, great music and a powerful story.

Scott Windham is directing with musical direction by Debbie Butler and choreography by Sara Lillestol. The show opens tonight at the Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St.

“I can guarantee people will recognize some of the songs and will be tapping their toes to the melodies long after the show is over,” Windham said via email.

The show is the book of Matthew, he detailed, “it’s told in an exciting and high energy way. It takes the parables and lessons of Jesus and puts feet to them, helps people remember the lessons that are to be learned from Jesus’ teachings,” Windham said. “It’s not an overly religious show, but it is very clear about the importance of love and acceptance and kindness and generosity! It’s perfect for the entire family! Children from 6 years old to 96 and above will love it!”

Windham said directing the musical has given him a chance to take a breath and enjoy the moments. “It’s easy to get so swamped with all of the details of life that we forget to enjoy life. This show has given me a bit of respite during a very busy season of life.”

He said work on the musical for both him and the cast has helped the healing process from the mass shooting in Odessa on Aug. 31. “It has helped me to begin to heal from the tragedy that our community faced last month, it really is such a beautiful story and our talented cast of actors and our crew are doing a fantastic job of making this story really come to life!”

“Godspell” was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden).

Led by the international hit, “Day by Day,” “Godspell” features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come to life.