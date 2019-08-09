Smith & The Saints on stage at Dos

Shane Smith & The Saints is enjoying a well-reviewed recent release with “Hail Mary” and will bring their sound to Dos Amigos on Aug. 23.

“Hail Mary” is the band’s latest release since the 2015 “Geronimo,” press materials detailed.

The Austin-based five-piece band have toured almost non-stop for several years with hundreds of shows a year in more than 40 different states and on three different continents, including visits to Ireland and Malaysia. The latest album has 10 tracks and was released June 28.

Now three albums and nearly 10 years into their career, Shane Smith & The Saints are ready to go for broke, their website details.

“It pretty much summarizes where we are as a band and where I am as an individual after pursuing this for practically the last decade,” Smith says of Hail Mary via the group’s website at shanesmithmusic.com. “We’re a scrappy group of guys and this is more or less one of those moments where we’re really trying to put it all out there. We’re trying to give it our best shot on this record.”

The band is known for their live shows and were recently well reviewed by Melissa Payne for americanhighways.org. “…Seeing them live just reinforced my previous notions that they were one of the best bands in the genre and I’ll be trying to catch them anytime they are within the region from now on,” Payne wrote on the website.

A native of Terrell, about an hour outside of Dallas, Smith first headed to Tyler Junior College in East Texas, the website detailed. But he was soon lured to the “Live Music Capital of the World,” where he attended St. Edwards University and soon connected with another group of players, those who now make up the Saints. Today that group includes Bennett Brown on fiddle, Dustin Schaefer on lead guitar, Chase Satterwhite on bass, and Zach Stover on drums.

Their first album, “Coast,” was released in 2013, and featured appearances by fellow Texans Aaron Watson and Ryan Engleman. Two years later came Geronimo, which Smith sees carrying a similar sort of double meaning to Hail Mary. “The title track did talk a lot about the historical figure, but it was a leap of faith thing as well, where we were as a band truly trying to find our sound,” he says of the band’s sophomore effort via the website.