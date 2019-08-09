  • August 9, 2019

Cancer Sucks Fest benefits non profit

Pat Green, Brian Milson set to perform

If You Go
  • What: Cancer Sucks Fest to benefit West Texas Gifts of Hope featuring Pat Green and Brian Milson.
  • When: 7 p.m. Aug. 16.
  • Where: Rolling 7’s Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122.
  • Tickets: $25 in advance and $35 day of show at stubwire.com
A country concert will benefit a local non-profit on Aug. 16 and raise money to help cancer patients and their families.

The Cancer Sucks Fest is scheduled at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Rolling 7’s Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122, and features country singers Pat Green and Brian Milson.

It will benefit West Texas Gifts of Hope, a nonprofit that provides hope and assistance to cancer patients in the Permian Basin including Hope House lodging and other free services for cancer patients in treatment.

The group’s mission is to improve the quality of life for patients during cancer treatment. West Texas Gifts of Hope began as a vision to create a Hope House so that all cancer patients in the Permian Basin could get assistance during their treatment, the group’s website states.

It started in 2010 with the grand opening of Hope House in 2014.

Hope House is located at 700 W. First St., and offers a safe lodging environment for patients who seek help during cancer treatment. The goal is to provide comfort for cancer patients who are referred by the West Texas Cancer Center. Patients may ask the nurses or staff at the West Texas Cancer Center about lodging or can call 432-614-9284.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 day of the show.

Go online for tickets or more information or call 432-614-9284.

The entertainers for the event are well known to West Texans.

Green’s website, patgreen.com, details his list of achievements including more than 2 million albums sold and three Grammy nominations.

His site details that he released six albums in eight years while also touring with other artists including Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban.

Milson’s first public gig came in Lubbock in 2003, his website at brianmilson.com, details. “That was the turning point,” he says on this website. “I booked as many gigs as possible and spent all my time playing and writing in and around Lubbock. Anyone who wanted me to jump in and open, I was there. I didn’t even ask to be paid, I just wanted to play. Eventually, I got a few traveling gigs and bounced around between Lubbock, Wichita Falls, and Odessa. I put a band together and started taking side gigs and playing VFW halls. We’d do old-school country covers and mix in my tunes.”

