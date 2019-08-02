‘Mulan’ opens tonight at Playhouse

It’s a fun, family story that includes music, fighting, pandas, a dragon and a cricket.

What could be better?

“Mulan” opens tonight at the Permian Playhouse in the theatrical telling of the classic tale of a girl who wants to bring honor to her family and goes “outside of the box” to do it.

Theatre Manager Brian Serrano said, via email, that the Playhouse chose “Mulan” for a summer show for three reasons. Reasons one and two are that it is both a beautiful story and a beloved story.

“Many who are now parents of little ones grew up watching Mulan and now are sharing it with their children. We wanted to allow families to share this beloved story in a new way,” Serrano said.

His third reason is that “Mulan” is being brought to the forefront again with talk of a live action remake of the 1998 hit Disney animated motion picture.

“With all the buzz around the live action remake of the movie there is a lot of discussion about Mulan. So we wanted to jump in on the conversation by putting our young people on stage with a unique telling at the Permian Playhouse.”

Serrano said the story is based on the story of Fa Mulan and the subsequent 1998 Disney film. “This musical takes our audience on a journey to ancient China where we meet young Mulan - a ‘black sheep’ of sorts - as she prepares for the city’s matchmaker. After ruining the ceremony and dishonoring her family, Mulan is determined to win her family’s respect back. Mulan poses as a man and joins the Emperor’s army. An action packed adventure ensues, as we follow Mulan in her quest to fight against the Huns and save China from the evil Shan-Yu.”

The play runs through Aug. 11 with 7:30 p.m. showings tonight, Saturday and Aug. 9 and 10. There are two matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 11.

“We encourage all to come,” Serrano said. “This is a cute date night, and a fun family night, or a girls night out, anyone will enjoy Mulan Jr.”

The show is part of the summer camp held at the Permian Playhouse. Serrano said there are 40 talented children, preteens, and teenagers from around the Permian Basin under the direction of Samantha Leal-Murray. “Mulan Jr will be something they don’t want to miss,” Serrano said.