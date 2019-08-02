  • August 2, 2019

‘Mulan’ opens tonight at Playhouse

Tale of honor takes the stage

  • Let's Get Down to Business

    Jacob Ford|Odessa American

    Isa Carrasco, right, as Mulan, and Lilly Subia, as the match maker, rehearse for "Mulan" Thursday at the Permian Playhouse.

If You Go
  • What: “Mulan.”
  • When: 7:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Aug. 9 and Aug. 10. Also, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 11.
  • Where: Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St.
  • Tickets: permianplayhouse.com
Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 4:00 am

‘Mulan’ opens tonight at Playhouse By Casey Dennis oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

It’s a fun, family story that includes music, fighting, pandas, a dragon and a cricket.

What could be better?

“Mulan” opens tonight at the Permian Playhouse in the theatrical telling of the classic tale of a girl who wants to bring honor to her family and goes “outside of the box” to do it.

Theatre Manager Brian Serrano said, via email, that the Playhouse chose “Mulan” for a summer show for three reasons. Reasons one and two are that it is both a beautiful story and a beloved story.

“Many who are now parents of little ones grew up watching Mulan and now are sharing it with their children. We wanted to allow families to share this beloved story in a new way,” Serrano said.

His third reason is that “Mulan” is being brought to the forefront again with talk of a live action remake of the 1998 hit Disney animated motion picture.

“With all the buzz around the live action remake of the movie there is a lot of discussion about Mulan. So we wanted to jump in on the conversation by putting our young people on stage with a unique telling at the Permian Playhouse.”

Serrano said the story is based on the story of Fa Mulan and the subsequent 1998 Disney film. “This musical takes our audience on a journey to ancient China where we meet young Mulan - a ‘black sheep’ of sorts - as she prepares for the city’s matchmaker. After ruining the ceremony and dishonoring her family, Mulan is determined to win her family’s respect back. Mulan poses as a man and joins the Emperor’s army. An action packed adventure ensues, as we follow Mulan in her quest to fight against the Huns and save China from the evil Shan-Yu.”

The play runs through Aug. 11 with 7:30 p.m. showings tonight, Saturday and Aug. 9 and 10. There are two matinees at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 11.

“We encourage all to come,” Serrano said. “This is a cute date night, and a fun family night, or a girls night out, anyone will enjoy Mulan Jr.”

The show is part of the summer camp held at the Permian Playhouse. Serrano said there are 40 talented children, preteens, and teenagers from around the Permian Basin under the direction of Samantha Leal-Murray. “Mulan Jr will be something they don’t want to miss,” Serrano said.

Cast and Crew

CAST LIST:

  • Mulan – Isa Carrasco
  • Mushu – Analiyah Fox
  • Cricket – Harper Pierce Deshazo
  • Shang - Sincere Galindo
  • Chi fu- Joshua Brindley
  • Grandma Fa – Serenity Galindo
  • Fa Zhou (dad) – Gerry Navarez
  • Fa Lee (mom) – Kalyssa Fuentes
  • Emperor – Nathan Serrano
  • Match Maker - Lilly Subia
  • Yao – Kaybrie Hill
  • Quin Po – Hayley Brunner
  • Ling – Vivian Kurtz
  • Hong – Piper Baker
  • Yun - Emilie Vanderford
  • Laozi – Lacey Clark
  • Lin - Victoria Alvarado
  • Zhang - Kaitlyn Brunner
  • Shan Yu – Tobias Stevenson
  • Magyar – Yaritzah Galindo
  • Subar-Tu – AJ Kyer
  • Chen / Young Xaoi – Taven Castiila
  • Liu – Samuel Alvarado
  • Young Yi – Thamus Stevenson
  • Older Yi – Lilian Tomlinson
  • Cheongsam – Krystal Spruill
  • Maidens - Makenna Webb, Madison Strahan, Lilian Gaspar, Corley Howard
  • Dressmakers/Groomer/Hair Dresser – Keller Baker, Zoe Gonzalez, Meeghan Cortez, Tylee Stevenson, Kinzley Clark
  • Mothers / Daughters / Soldiers - Kynlee Scott, Evelynn Armstrong, Abigail Brunner, Ilene Kurtz, Amileah Gray

CREW AND CREATIVE:

  • Director: Samantha Leal-Murray
  • Musical Director: Emily Baker
  • Choreographer: Alyssa Leal
  • Dance Captain: Ashley Jimenez
  • Tech Director/Set Builder: Jon Murray
  • Acting Coach: Jonny Spruill
  • Stage Manager: Anais Miguel
  • Assistant Stage Manager: Meredith Daniels
  • Costumer: Nichi Vanderford
  • Costume Assistant: Stephanie Clark
  • Artistic Designer: Betsy Clark
  • Props: Marianne Lee
  • Lights: Enelicia Rivera
  • Sound: Mary Herndon
  • Hair / Makeup: Mary Rivera
  • Spotlight: Rohan Reed
  • Camp Director: Brian Serrano
  • Assistant Camp Director: Rose Reed
  • Intern: Kennedy Taylor
  • Mic Tech: Jazlyn Benavente
  • Publicity: Sam Weaks
  • Run Crew: Megan Wagner/Lee Subia

