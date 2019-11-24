Christmas at Parks Legado

Fresh-cut Christmas trees in West Texas are a rare sight, but the Sewell Family of Companies is hoping to bring a forest of them to help get people in the holiday spirit.

Starting Nov. 29, the Second annual Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market is scheduled to start, where people will be able to purchase Christmas trees, wreathes and items from vendors. The Christmas Tree Market is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 and then again from Dec. 6 until Dec. 8.

On Saturday during the two weekends, a market with vendors is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Trace Notley, market coordinator for the Christmas tree market, said. People will be able to shop with the vendors, like the Farmers Market which debuted in 2017.

A live performance from Permian High School’s Black Magic is scheduled, along with movies, Christmas light displays, hot chocolate, and Santa Claus.

Trees and items from vendors require purchase, Notley said, while other items are free. The goal for the event is to be a destination for people during the holidays.

“If we provide a place where people can come and shop and walk around and take pictures and see things in West Texas they’ve never seen before, then we want to provide that,” Notley said.

The event itself is sponsored by the Sewell Family of Companies, but it is not for profit, Notley said. Instead, all proceeds raised go to the Permian High School Band Booster Club.

Members of the high school band, along with their families, volunteer for shifts during the event and help sell the trees and other items, band booster president Robert Nowlin said. Originally approached by Collin Sewell, president of the Sewell Family of Companies, about the event before last year’s inaugural event, Nowlin said the group enjoyed working with the public.

“The great thing about last year, was seeing a family who never had a fresh-cut tree … to see them pick them out, and to see the joy in the kids’ faces, that was something really cool for our kids to see,” Nowlin said.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend the event, Nowlin said, adding even if people do not purchase a tree, he hopes they will be able to spend time as a family.

During his initial conversation with Sewell, Nowlin said they talked about having an event where people can take time to spend together, and possibly start a new tradition.

“It’s good to take some time to slow down and enjoy your family,” Nowlin said. “… Your family can sit down, enjoy the holidays to reconnect, and even build a stronger family relationship.”