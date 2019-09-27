Pops ready to get spooky

Creepy? Kooky? And music too!

MOSC Pops has a fun (and early) treat for Halloween lovers of the famed Addams Family.

The Addams Family pairs with the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale and Film Concerts Live! on Oct. 5 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center for the twisted comedy “The Addams Family.”

Audience members get the best of both live entertainment as well as a hit movie as the full length feature film plays on the big screen as the Midland-Odessa Symphony Orchestra performs composer Marc Shaiman’s orchestral score live to film.

The film’s all-star cast features Golden Globe nominee Angelica Huston as Morticia Addams, Raúl Juliá as the suave and devilish Gomez Addams, Christina Ricci in her breakthrough role as daughter Wednesday, and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester.

It’s 25 years since wealthy Gomez Addams’ older brother Fester disappeared. When the family’s lawyer (Dan Hedaya) discovers that the son of a local loan shark bears a striking resemblance to Fester, he hatches a plan to bring Gomez’ long-lost brother back to life in order to take control of the family’s vast fortune. But the Addams clan soon proves more than the unscrupulous lawyer bargained for. As the imposter Fester grows closer to the family, the line between impersonation and reality blurs, and he begins to recall memories that he never knew existed. Could he truly be an Addams?

Based on the work of cartoonist Charles Addams, and the beloved 1960s television series, The Addams Family In Concert is ghoulish fun for the entire family, press materials from the MOSC detail. Costumes are welcome and there will be photo opportunities in the lobby.

“The Addams Family” movie is rated PG-13. Event tickets are $30-$50, Students are $17. Discount tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. Purchase by calling 800-514-3849, online at MOSC.ORG, or by visiting the Wagner Noël Box Office, M-F, 12-5 PM.

The Addams Family In Concert is presented by Lissa Noël Wagner with Frances Brown and the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, and generously sponsored by Aghorn Energy, Oxy Oxidental, Cotton Bledsoe Tighe & Dawson PC, Diann & John McKee, Odessa Symphony Guild.

For more information on this and other MOSC events visit mosc.org.