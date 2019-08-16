Anti-bullying event set for Saturday

As a way to raise awareness about bullying and help students start the year fresh, local car clubs are hosting a Lowriders Against Bullying Car Show from noon to midnight Saturday on Texas Street near the Ector County Courthouse.

Organizer Al Lara, of Al’s Complete Car Repair, said the event is free and this is the second year of the show.

The first year, they gathered school supplies, uniforms and backpacks. Proceeds from that were used to bring in anti-bullying speaker Keith Deltano to Odessa schools. Lara added that he started a program called Bully Patrol that was used at Ector Prep Success Academy and his ultimate goal is to provide it for all the schools.

“… We’re in the low rider movement. We’re positive low rider people. We’re hobbyists, builders; you name it, we’ve got a love for it,” Lara said.

If the public would like to bring school supplies, there will be a place to drop them off at the event. The supplies will go to the Community Outreach Center.

People also are invited to look at the “beautiful cars that we put our hard work into,” Lara said.

There will be a small playground for children, face painting, jumpers, magicians, a watermelon eating contest, a train ride, three speakers throughout the day, bands, food and a barbecue cookoff with a homemade barbecue pit as the prize for the grand champion. The barbecue pit is donated by the Raices Car Club, he said.

The speakers are Epi Quiroga from San Antonio, Doug Strano from Odessa and Kathy Flores from Carlsbad, N.M. Lara said it’s hoped they can show a documentary about Quiroga’s brother, Robert “Pikin” Quiroga, San Antonio’s first world champion boxer was killed by a bully.

Bands are Latin Express, Conjunto Romo, Crazy Pimps, Garcia Brothers and Albert Zamora. Lara said four bands will play from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday and one from noon to five. Latin Express will kick things off.

“Throughout the day, we’ll pull the kids out of their environment and start talking to them” to encourage them not to bully.

Lara said every car club is represented and made this event happen because they want to give back to the community and the children.

“We want to make Odessa, Midland the surrounding area a better place to live in, a better place to go to school, make it better. But how can we do that? We need to come together and make it happen. What happened in El Paso, in Ohio where does it start? It starts from home. We need to change our ways. We need to end hate, jealousy, envy. We need to bring love back so we can make something happen. But we can’t do it alone. We need help from everybody. That’s what this is all about,” Lara said.