Country trio to perform at Wagner Noël

A trio of country artists including Moe Bandy, Gene Watson and Jeannie Seely will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

The show is titled “Pure Country Featuring Gene Watson with special guests Jeannie Seely and Moe Bandy.”

Bandy has been singing country music since he was a child.

“My mother played piano; my dad played guitar and we were raised with country music,” Bandy said in a phone interview.

Professionally, he’s been playing guitar and singing for about 50 years, although it took him a while to break through.

“I’m from San Antonio and I played down in South Texas for years. It took me about 10 years. I had a local band and played all over the local area there. I kept going to Nashville and finally found a song … called “I Just Started Hatin’ Cheatin’ Songs Today." It went up the charts and it just kind of opened the door for the rest of it. That was in 1973,” Bandy said.

“It’s been finding the song, or being in the right place at the right time. Some people are different, but it does it takes a long time to get noticed, especially when you lived in Texas and all the business was in Nashville,” he added.

Among his many hits are “Bandy the Rodeo Clown,” “Till I’m Too Old to Die Young,” “Americana,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” “It’s a Cheatin’ Situation,” and “Just Good Ol’ Boys.”

“I had some great writers …,” Bandy said.

He has authored some songs himself, but he’s always on the lookout for a good tune. Bandy said writers saw his style and started penning songs for him.

At one point, he had spent all his money going to Nashville and recording.

“… I gave it one last shot. I went to Nashville and it worked out,” Bandy said.

He added that it’s a matter of getting the right song at the right time.

“… Timing is so important in our business. Timing is very critical,” Bandy said.

Now based in Branson, Mo., Bandy said he loves the hill country there and it’s centrally located so they can travel easily from there to any gig. He takes a bus and band and said they “travel a bunch.”

Bandy said he’s looking forward to the evening with Watson and Seely because they are close friends.

“… It’s so much fun to do shows with them because it’s just like a big visit. We get to spend some time together,” Bandy said.

He added that the three of them don’t perform together often. Bandy and Watson do shows together sometimes and he does shows “every once in a while” with Seely.

They each perform separately. Usually, he said, Seely will go on, followed by Bandy and then Watson.

“… We’ve just got so many records that we try to do our own thing,” he added.

What keeps Bandy going after all these years is he still loves it.

“I love to perform. I love the music. I love the fans. The fans have been so great. They have stayed with us through the years and they keep liking my songs. They bring their kids, then their grandkids” to hear the music, he said.

Bandy said the trio played at the Wagner Noël about a year ago and they had a good time.

“I thought it was great … Everybody was really nice to us … The last time we played there, we really had a great time and everybody treated us well,” he said.

He offered his condolences on the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

“I’m so sorry for the people, sorry that they had to go through that. Hopefully, if some of them decide to come hopefully we can cheer them up for a little bit,” Bandy said.

Bandy and his wife, Tammi, have three children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.