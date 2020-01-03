  • January 3, 2020

Sweet faces take the stage - Odessa American: Ticket

Sweet faces take the stage

Wagner Noël site of a Sesame Street party

If You Go
  • What: Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!
  • When: 1 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $17 at wagnernoel.com
Posted: Friday, January 3, 2020 4:00 am

Sweet faces take the stage Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Their faces and voices are familiar and comforting and have entertained and educated generations of young minds.

Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party! is this weekend at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

The event is the inaugural production under Feld Entertainment’s new partnership with the non-profit educational organization, Sesame Workshop features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a brand-new sensory adventure live on stage.

The Midland show is 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $17 at wagnernoel.com

Press materials detail that the show will delight parents and children alike who will be on their feet dancing along to a pop-infused soundtrack with new Sesame Street friends and live emcees Casey and Caleb.

The story revolves around how planning a party isn’t easy when everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish.

Party guests can sing along to new and familiar songs, like “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby’s magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his fabulous feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita.

The event also offers an up-close-and-personal pre-show experience for an additional charge prior to select performances, allowing families the opportunity to tour the on-stage neighborhood of their favorite, furry friends before they arrive for the main show. The fun doesn’t end there. A variety of interactive activities give children the chance to create, discover and learn as they help decorate for the upcoming party.

Posted in on Friday, January 3, 2020 4:00 am.

