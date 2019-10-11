  • October 11, 2019

Bowen concert at Dos tonight

Bowen concert at Dos tonight

Red dirt singer is a Texas native

If You Go
  • What: Wade Bowen in concert.
  • When: Today.
  • Where: Dos Amigos.
  • Tickets: $15 in advance and $20 at the door at dosamigos.com
Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 4:00 am

Wade Bowen takes the stage tonight at Dos Amigos.

The country singer is part of the Texas country/red dirt crowd who was a member of the band West 84 with friend Matt Miller until 2001 when he left the group to pursue a solo career.

Since that time he has found fame and a live following with a number of albums along with duets with Randy Rogers of the Randy Rogers Band.

His latest album, “Solid Ground,” has been well reviewed.

He told Rollingstone.com that the album came during a personal crossroads as he was about to turn 40. He turned to producer Keith Gattis for help.

“I said, ‘I want you to really push me as a songwriter, more than I’ve ever been pushed.’ I could easily just make a record, have a collection of songs I like, and find someone to go make it sound good,” Bowen told rollingstone.com. “But I chose not to do that. I said, ‘Let’s see what I still got left in there, what I haven’t done before. Let’s push the envelope a little bit, push out of my comfort zone and see what happens.’”

The result was a well-reviewed and popular album for Bowen.

Reviewed by soundslikenashville.com, the album was called a versatile album that blends many sonic flavors and influences, Bowen’s “Solid Ground” continues to enhance the singer’s lengthy catalog and pays tribute to his Texas roots.

Bowen’s first album was in 2002, “Try Not To Listen,” which became a regional hit in Texas. He released his first live album in 2003, followed by studio albums “Lost Hotel” in 2006 and “If We Ever Make It Home” in 2008. In 2009, Bowen recorded his second live album at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. The album was released in 2010, as a CD/DVD combo.

Bowen released his fourth studio album, “The Given,” in 2010. It was his first on a major label, Sony imprint BNA Records, though he returned to releasing music independently after BNA closed. He released a self-titled studio album in 2014, followed by a duets album in 2015 with singer Randy Rogers of the Randy Rogers Band, titled “Hold My Beer Vol. 1.” Bowen’s next album was “Then Sings My Soul: Songs for My Mother,” a solo gospel influenced studio release.

Tickets to the Dos Amigos show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit dosamigos.com

