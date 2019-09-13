Thorogood ready to rock

The Odessa Education Foundation will benefit from some good old fashioned rock ‘n’ roll on Tuesday with the 18th annual fundraising concert will feature rock ‘n’ roll guitarist George Thorogood and his band, The Destroyers.

The annual concert is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Thorogood and his band have had years of success with more than 15 million albums sold since 1975.

“I am so excited that the Foundation will be hosting this legendary rock band in Odessa for our annual fundraising concert,” Event Chairman Jay Arrick said via news release. “Everyone knows his classic hits like “Bad to the Bone,” “Move it On Over” and “Who Do You Love.” These great songs are heard almost every day on classic rock stations.”

A review by axs.com stated that “no one plays slide guitar like Uncle George.”

Since 1975, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold more than 15 million albums, played more than 8,000 live shows, and built a catalog of classic rock ‘n’ roll hits. Now the band is celebrating its longevity with their Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years Of Rock tour, which includes Odessa as one of its stops.

The Toledo Blade reviewed the tour as a “gut-bustin’, guitar-wailin’, face-meltin’, take-no-prisoners, good old-fashioned lunch bucket rock-and-roll show.” The Sacramento Bee says, “The Destroyers remain as they have been for years — Jeff Simon on percussion, Bill Blough on bass, Jim Suhler on guitar, and Buddy Leach on saxophone. They are without doubt one of the best touring bands in blues-rock history.”

Rolling Stone once raved, “George Thorogood & The Destroyers play rock & roll hot enough to melt the polar icecaps and flood the world’s major population centers.”

The Odessa Education Foundation raises money for teachers and children, Foundation President Jeff Woltz said in the news release.

Tickets are available online at westtexastix.com and by phone at 800-514-3849 and 432-552-7825. Ticket prices are $35 and $55 plus a handling charge. Sponsor tables may be reserved by calling 432-456-7059.

Since its inception in May 2000, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million to ECISD teachers through the Teacher Grants Program. This program allows teachers in ECISD to apply for funding each year for innovative instructional approaches that may not otherwise be possible due to district budgetary constraints.