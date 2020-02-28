  • February 28, 2020

Atkins on stage at La Hacienda

Atkins on stage at La Hacienda

>> What: Rodney Atkins in concert with Mason Lively and The Huser Brother.

>> When: 7 p.m. today.

>> Where: La Hacienda Event Center.

>> Tickets: $25 at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6145019/rodner-atkins-midland-la-hacienda-event-center?country=US&amp;language=en

A nationwide tour makes a stop here tonight with Rodney Atkins headlining and opening acts Mason Lively and The Huser Brother on stage.

Atkins latest album, “Caught Up in the Country,” dropped “Thank God For You’, the second single in November with a music video featuring the popular singer’s family. Elijah, Atkins oldest son, plays a young Rodney for the first half of the video. Later on, wife Rose makes an appearance as well as their sons, Ryder and Scout, according to rodneyatkins.com

“Some of these songs were like carving a statue,” Rodney Atkins said on his website. “You put a whole lot of stuff on there and then keep chipping away, so you only have left what you need—you figure out what’s just noise, what’s taking away, how do you make the lyrics really be heard. Sometimes you have to go way out there so you can come back.”

This is his fifth studio album. He was named the Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM awards and his single “Watching You” was the No. 1 Song of the Decade according to Country Aircheck, it’s been more than seven years since Take a Back Road, his last record of new material.

Atkins had a busy 2019 with a new baby in August and with the album and also with the announcement that he plans a 9/11 benefit this year.

Atkins attended a 9/11 ceremony in 2019 at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) led by veterans adviser and retired Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber. During the event Atkins announced that he will return this year to MTSU and hold a benefit concert to commemorate Daniels Veterans Center 9/11 Remembrance activities and Operation Song.

“It’s the least that I can do,” said Atkins via his website. “It’s an honor to come and be a part of something, working with a great man like Gen. Huber. You want to have hit songs in your career, but the reason you want hits is so you can be a part of amazing things like this. It’s just a blessing to be a part of it.”

